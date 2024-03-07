IGEL Names Donny Harder Vice President, Global Revenue Operations

Leader in Sales Operations Efficiency Joins IGEL to Elevate Customer Acquisition and Revenue Growth Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced the addition of Donny Harder as Vice President, Global Revenue Operations. An experienced sales and marketing operational leader, Harder brings deep experience in building high performing revenue operations teams for the enhanced sales process optimization that accelerates customer acquisition.

"As IGEL continues to execute its rapid global expansion strategy, executing with operational excellence is a critical element to our success," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO, IGEL. "Donny's experience, discipline and data-driven execution vision will be key to our ongoing growth strategy as we accelerate the lead-through-sales journey. We are pleased to add him to our sales leadership team."

Donny Harder is a proven revenue operations leader who is all too familiar with building out high-functioning Revenue Operations organizations from scratch to support rapidly growing sales teams. He joins IGEL from StackAdapt, where he spearheaded many cross departmental workstreams including international expansion efforts, commissions, and data infrastructure projects aimed at creating a single source of truth for all data stakeholders across the company to leverage. Harder, who has expertise in these areas, hails from a background of finance, sales operations, and business intelligence at Quantcast, Twilio, Proofpoint, and HP. Harder holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and German from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. He will be operating out of the IGEL San Francisco office, reporting directly to Klaus Oestermann.

"Data, automation and transparency are operational cornerstones to building an efficient revenue strategy for resilient growth, scale and execution," said Harder. "IGEL is at the ideal stage in its global expansion to benefit from such operational excellence. It will be an honor to contribute to the IGEL leadership team's expanding customer acquisition strategy, worldwide."

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

