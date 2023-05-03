IGEL Names Klaus Oestermann Executive Chair of the IGEL Board

Seasoned Software Leader, Board Member, Investor and Advisor Joins IGEL Board as Executive Chair to Chart the Company's Exponential Global Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced that Klaus Oestermann has joined the IGEL Board as Executive Chair. Oestermann, a proven global SaaS company leader, board member, investor and advisor, will spearhead the IGEL leadership team as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

Klaus Oestermann Executive Chair of the IGEL Board

"Klaus has unmatched expertise in scaling enterprise software businesses while driving innovation and building operational strength and efficiency," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "With his guidance, IGEL will be perfectly positioned to capitalize on the dynamic opportunity ahead for our COSMOS platform which delivers secure, managed access to any workspace in today's hybrid multi-cloud world. His leadership will be instrumental as we advance our platform while expanding our global reach and OEM hardware relationships to become the leading enabler of the Anywhere Digital Workspace."

As Executive Chair of the IGEL Board, Oestermann will help IGEL cement its leadership position in the end user computing (EUC) market. He will focus on building IGEL's operational strength and resilience while instituting efficiencies across IGEL's programs to integrate with leading technology and hardware device partners while mobilizing compelling programs to grow managed service providers (MSP) and the enterprise customer engagement.

"IGEL is driving a significant transformation in the end user computing space with the modular platform that can future proof the hybrid multi-cloud digital workspace with solutions from Citrix, VMware, Microsoft, AWS, Google, Workspot, etc.," said Oestermann. "I am honored to join the IGEL Board as we lead the evolution in cloud-delivered workspaces for the new hybrid work era. IGEL has a tremendous opportunity to significantly expand its customer base globally."

Oestermann is an enterprise software, SaaS and EUC industry expert with a deep networking and cyber security background. Most notably, he was an officer of the company and the visionary leader behind the Citrix Networking & Security division (Netscaler), growing it from $40 million to a $800 million business. In addition to serving as the Executive Chairman of the IGEL Board, he is also an investor and on the boards of BedRock Systems and Zigna. In the past decade he has been very active in the Silicon Valley startup community as an investor, advisor and board member in companies such as The Fabric Venture Funds, True Lark, Rancher Labs (acquired by SUSE), Mesh7 (acquired by VMware), IoTium (acquired by View), Spanugo (acquired by IBM), CloudVolumes (acquired by VMware), Venafi (Thoma Bravo) and Cotendo (acquired by Akamai). He has also co-founded OestermannWines.com with his daughter.

Oestermann succeeds Bill Veghte as Executive Chair effective May 1, 2023. Veghte remains on the IGEL board with existing board members including Tarkan Maner, Jon Meeks, Stefan Dandl, Heiko Gloge and Nicolas Helms.

