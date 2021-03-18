IGEL Names Third Octet as its Growth Partner of the Year for North America

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that Third Octet, has been named its 2020 Growth Partner of the Year for North America. Third Octet was presented with the Partner of the Year award on February 25 during DISRUPT Unite 2021 Cloud Workspaces Experience, IGEL's virtual international flagship event.

"We are pleased to be celebrating the mutual success we achieved with all of our partners in 2020, and excited to see Third Octet recognized as our Growth Partner of the Year for North America," said Balaji Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Global Channel Chief, IGEL. "Third Octet became the clear winner in this category after reporting a record 500% growth in their IGEL business last year. Much of what drove this growth was the delivery of a work-from-anywhere solution, leveraging IGEL software, for one of Canada's largest financial institutions. Third Octet displaced the incumbent solutions through a combination of enablement, vision and a software-first sales approach."

Phil Eden, Senior Director of Channel for IGEL added, "We applaud all of our top-performing partners in 2020, and are pleased to be recognizing Third Octet's success, which has come as a direct result of their commitment and dedication to growing their IGEL business."

As an IGEL Elite partner, one of two in Canada, and a member of IGEL's North American Partner Advisory Council, Third Octet has demonstrated a high degree of sales and technical capabilities. To date, they have earned 10 IGEL certifications, which has enabled them to successfully guide organizations through endpoint disruption, coupling IGEL technology with digital workspace strategies across Citrix, VMware, AWS, and Microsoft WVD solutions.

"We are proud to be named IGEL's 2020 Growth Partner of the Year for North America," said Matthew Metelsky, CEO of Third Octet. "With the proliferation of digital workspaces, mobility and cloud, the traditional moat and castle approach to IT security is fundamentally broken and only made worse by a general neglect around endpoints operating systems. IT often makes significant investments in wrapping cloud and on-premises data centers with security solutions, yet overlooks endpoints. With a large attack surface, the endpoint holds the keys to the castle and which are increasingly being exploited as the path of least resistance. IT must refocus efforts to bolster endpoint security while avoiding complexity and increased operational overhead. This is where the core capabilities of IGEL OS shine – a simple, smart, and secure approach to revitalizing endpoint security, minimizing risk to the business, while alleviating demand on IT and maintaining a positive employee experience."

To learn more about the IGEL Velocity, IGEL's partner program, visit https://www.igel.com/partners/.

