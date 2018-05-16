IGEL Opens New Federal Sales Operation

The opening of IGEL's Federal Division follows the significant growth and momentum the Company has realized since refocusing sales efforts in North America two years ago. According to IDC, IGEL is the fastest growing thin client provider in the U.S. and worldwide. For the year ending 2017 IGEL saw a 74% revenue growth in the U.S., year-over-year, driven by a 589% increase in U.S. software license revenue. With its new federal operation, IGEL will focus on increasing this rapid U.S. growth by meeting the increasing EUC challenges faced by agencies within the federal U.S. government.

"Federal agencies are eagerly embracing IGEL to help solve their large and pressing need for greater EUC efficiency and security," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "In fact, our largest transaction in 2017 was with a prominent federal agency. With Manoj's and Chris' expertise, our new federal division is poised to capture significant EUC market share in the government sector as we work to deliver the secure endpoint computing and management needed by federal users and the IT teams that support them."

Thomas comes to IGEL from Dell's Cloud Client Computing Division where he specialized in federal sales. He has also served as an EUC expert with VMware, Dell-Wyse and NCS Technologies.

"Government agencies have the same challenges that exist in the private sector when it comes to EUC and the high cost of managing, securing and refreshing endpoint devices," said Thomas. "The IGEL OS™, combined with our powerful software suite for endpoint management and desktop conversion gives federal agencies the enhanced endpoint cost control, security and operational efficiency they need to support EUC productivity. Also, from a government compliance stand point, the IGEL OS and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ are TAA (Trade Agreement Act (19 U.S.C. & 2501-2581)) compliant."

Feeney joins IGEL from Imprivata where he served in senior sales engineer, customer success and end user computing product management roles for more than a decade.

"While at Imprivata, I saw first-hand the exceptional EUC experience IGEL solutions delivered to our mutual customers," said Feeney. "IGEL's software- and hardware-based solutions for EUC deliver the powerful security, dynamic manageability and unprecedented cost efficiency that government agencies demand. I am thrilled at IGEL's opportunity ahead as we focus on growing the company's federal customer footprint."

"As a proven innovator in cloud, mobility and virtualization solutions for the federal government, Accelera Solutions embraces products and vendors that understand the specific needs government agencies have around efficiency, productivity and reliability," said Steven H. Weiss, President & COO, Accelera Solutions. "IGEL solutions exemplify these characteristics. Their powerful unified endpoint management software and thin client solutions give our government clients the secure, manageable and cost effective EUC platform they need to empower users while simplifying management for IT."

At the core of IGEL's software solution set is the IGEL OS. The Linux-based operating system raises the bar on ransomware and cyberattacks and allows organizations to use Windows-based applications without risk at the endpoint. Further, through the IGEL UMS organizations can control tens of thousands of endpoints through a single centralized management system. And, for government organizations needing to lower their overall costs for endpoint computing, the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ installs IGEL OS on nearly any x86 device, turning it into a universally deployable IGEL thin client, eliminating high hardware refresh costs.

IGEL's family of thin client hardware solutions optimize any virtualized environment. Featuring integrated software tools, clients and protocols, IGEL thin clients deliver high performance and give users a familiar, trouble-free experience.

Selected IGEL thin clients have received a Silver EPEAT rating for their green, sustainable operation. EPEAT is a free and trusted source of environmental product ratings that makes it easy to select high-performance electronics that support organizations' IT and sustainability goals. The system began in 2003 with a stakeholder process convened by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and has grown to become the definitive global environmental rating system for electronics. Managed by the Green Electronics Council, EPEAT currently tracks more than 4,400 products from more than 60 manufacturers across 43 countries. For more information, visit: https://www.epeat.net.

