IGEL OS 10 Now Supports UEFI Secure Boot

UEFI Secure boot is a security standard developed by members of the PC industry to help ensure that a device boots using only software that is trusted by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). When the PC starts, the firmware checks the signature of the operating system boot loader. If the signature is valid, the PC boots, and the firmware gives control to the operating system.

"First introduced with Windows 8, UEFI Secure Boot is an important feature of the Windows operating system that protects the endpoint from modern malware threats such as bootkits, which are activated prior to the real operating system starting, completely bypassing any OS security checks," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "By achieving UEFI Secure Boot validation, enterprises no longer have to de-activate the UEFI Secure Boot feature when leveraging the IGEL UDC3 and IGEL UD Pocket to convert their existing x86 devices into IGEL OS-powered endpoints. The integration of the enhanced security features afforded by UEFI Secure Boot is just one example of how IGEL is continuing to revolutionize the endpoint by providing our customers with simple, smart and secure endpoint computing solutions."

UEFI Secure Boot validated UDC3 and IGEL UD Pocket solutions are available now, and are distinguished by a visual cue in the form of a lock icon that appears on the system's boot splash providing an assurance that the endpoint is activated with UEFI Secure Boot.

With IGEL, IT organizations can easily implement the highly manageable, Linux-based IGEL OS on existing, even aging, devices and capitalize on the full benefits of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Windows 10, all without high desktop refresh costs. Further, as a tightly managed, read-only Linux-based system, IGEL OS makes cyberattacks more difficult, thereby reducing the risk associated with less secure operating systems. With UEFI Secure Boot, IGEL adds yet another layer of security for IT organizations leveraging the IGEL UDC3 and IGEL UD Pocket to re-purpose existing x86-based hardware by converting it into a universally deployable IGEL OS-based thin client that can then be controlled from one, easy-to-manage platform, the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS).

Availability:

IGEL OS 10.04.100 is available starting on April 12, 2018. To experience Secure Boot on IGEL and all of the capabilities of the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and Universal Management Suite (UMS), download the latest version or request free evaluation hardware.

