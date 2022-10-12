IGEL Simplifies the Adoption of Microsoft Azure-Delivered Cloud Workspaces with New IGEL OS for Windows 365

New Edition of IGEL OS Offers Native Support for Windows 365 Cloud PCs for Simplified Onboarding, High-Performance Unified Communications, and Hardware Refresh Relief

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced from Microsoft Ignite the release of IGEL OS for Windows 365 , a new version of its simple, smart and secure endpoint operating system designed to natively support seamless access to Windows 365 Cloud PC workspaces. Optimized specifically for use with Windows 365, the new IGEL OS edition allows most any endpoint to access Windows 11 via Windows 365.

"By delivering native support for Windows 365 Cloud PCs, IGEL is helping customers realize the value of the desktops delivered from Microsoft Azure cloud quickly and effortlessly," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of IGEL Ready Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "By offering instant boot into a Cloud PC, simplified onboarding, and an ultra-high-performance unified communications experience, IGEL is making optimal use of Windows 365 as easy as download and click."

"Windows 365 enables businesses to easily scale and manage their endpoints by securely streaming their Windows experience – from personalized apps and content to settings – from the Microsoft cloud to any device," said Scott Manchester, Partner Director of Program Management Windows 365, Microsoft. "With the release of its IGEL OS for Windows 365, IGEL is further simplifying the adoption and use of the Cloud PC for any user, anywhere."

IGEL OS for Windows 365 offers a pre-configured version of IGEL OS that is natively optimized for Windows 365 Cloud PCs. Key features include:

Instant boot into a Cloud PC

Support for almost any endpoint to access Windows 11 via Windows 365

An immersive, high-performance unified communications environment with audio and video offloading

Simplified onboarding for over-the-air booting into Cloud PC

Built on a highly secure Linux distribution to help defend enterprises against malware, IGEL OS is the leading high-performance endpoint operating system for digital and cloud workspaces. Purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments, IGEL OS runs on any compatible x86-64 device to help protect hardware investments by extending their useful life, saving costs, and furthering corporate sustainability goals.

IGEL OS for Windows 365 is available now with complete native support for endpoints delivered from Azure. For more information or to register for a free trial, visit: https://www.igel.com/w365. To test drive IGEL OS on a LG or Lenovo laptop, please visit www.igel.com/whycompromise and use the code "PR2022."

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 120 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

