IGEL Teams with Citrix and ThinPrint to Win 2018 MedTech Breakthrough Award

"Enterprise customers, faced with HIPAA, PCI and the newly established GDPR regulations, are seeking print solutions that satisfy these government-mandated regulations for protecting end users, and proprietary organizational data," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "They also want a first-class desktop and application experience for users. We are pleased to be teaming with Citrix and ThinPrint to provide our mutual customers with a unified, secure and contextual print experience for all enterprise users."

As part of the bundled solution, IGEL, Citrix and ThinPrint work in perfect symbiosis to eliminate security hazards and productivity stumbling blocks commonly associated with enterprise printing:

IGEL revolutionizes both endpoint security and management with simple, drag-and-drop policies so IT can ensure firmware is up-to-date and end-users are productive. IGEL OS combined with IGEL's Universal Management Suite (UMS) are optimized for Citrix, and integrated with ThinPrint to provide automated backend control for IT, while delivering a secure and trouble-free environment for users.

"ThinPrint's unique ability to deliver the most productive and secure print management including high availability, follow-me and mobile printing is the perfect addition to the combined IGEL, Citrix and ThinPrint solution," said Henning Volkmer, ThinPrint, Inc. CEO. "It provides innovative IT organizations with plug-and-play convenience that comes from having both the ThinPrint client and Citrix Receiver pre-installed on all IGEL OS-powered endpoints."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"We are thrilled to recognize IGEL for the second year in a row with our MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, a significant achievement that showcases their industry leadership and continued mission to innovate in this space," stated James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. "IGEL and their trusted partners continue to deliver compelling solutions that provide powerful controls to healthcare organizations to achieve compliance and deliver powerful security measures to users, and we congratulate them on their well-deserved industry recognition."

To experience the capabilities of the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), download here, or request free evaluation hardware.

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Genomics, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.

