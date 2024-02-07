IGEL Unveils New MSP Partner Program to Simplify the Delivery and Management of Secure Endpoints for Service Providers

New Program Features Pay-as -you-Grow Licensing Model, Automated Usage Reporting and the Flexibility to Support Multiple Service Models

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced a new Managed Services Provider (MSP) partner program and MSP service models for the IGEL platform which enables secure access for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing use cases. Designed to be easy, flexible and cost effective for MSPs looking to deliver secure managed endpoints with unprecedented simplicity, the new IGEL MSP partner program features both multi-tenant and single-tenant deployment options to serve varying customer requirements.

According to data from Markets and Markets, "the managed services market size is expected to grow from USD $275.5 billion in 2023 to USD $372.6 billion by 2028… cloud computing, cybersecurity, data management and remote work solutions are expected to dominate the market as organizations seek scalable and secure services."1 Meeting this need, IGEL is releasing MSP-optimized licensing for the IGEL platform, including the secure IGEL OS and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), so that MSPs may enhance their digital workspace stack with a modern, secure and cost-effective endpoint service that scales with their business.

"Today's MSPs need access to the flexible endpoint solutions that not only secure devices, but also simplify endpoint management and control without adding complexity or increasing staff resource requirements," said Mads Skalbo, Vice President of Global MSP Business, IGEL. "IGEL is serving these MSPs with dedicated technology, consumption models and support to enhance their suite of endpoint services. This will enable MSPs to capture market share in this fast-growing managed service category with the only endpoint OS that delivers a Preventative Security Model™ to support the Zero Trust and SASE initiatives that eliminate endpoint vulnerabilities."

The new IGEL MSP partner program is a special designation offered to participating MSPs under the IGEL Velocity Partner Program. With a pay-as-you-grow licensing model and multi-tenant and single-tenant service models, IGEL is enabling MSPs to design and deliver the services and solutions that are in highest demand from their customers. This is particularly valuable for MSPs accelerating the adoption of their DaaS service offerings and for vertically focused MSPs that deliver unique solutions for industry segments from regional banking to dentists and pharmacies. Featuring simplified onboarding and automated usage reporting, the IGEL MSP partner program supports deployment on-prem or in the cloud and is ideal for MSPs that want to deliver managed DaaS, VDI and SaaS solutions using a proven solution which dramatically reduces endpoint cost of ownership.

"When delivering managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS), we know that security and end user experience are paramount," said Trevor Mansell, Managing Partner and VP of Managed Services, XenTegra. "We strive to be both cutting-edge, and user friendly, and with the launch of the IGEL MSP Program we are able to optimize delivery of secure managed endpoints for all customers, regardless of size."

IGEL OS is a secure Linux-based operating system that features the advanced IGEL Preventative Security Model™ which has been designed to support the Zero Trust and SASE initiatives that eliminate endpoint vulnerabilities targeted by bad actors. Ideal for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing use cases, IGEL OS-powered devices deliver a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage. Learn more at www.igel.com/igelos.

The IGEL MSP Partner Program is available now to qualifying partners. To learn more, visit https://www.igel.com/managed-service-provider or visit IGEL at NerdioCon 2024, February 12-16 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.



1 Markets and Markets, "Managed Services Market Global Forecast to 2028," September 2023

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 125 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL