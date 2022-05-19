IGEL "Why Compromise" Campaign Lets Customers Test Drive IGEL OS' Mobility on Laptops from LG and Lenovo

New Promotional Campaign Demonstrates How IGEL Delivers Increased Endpoint Security, Easy Endpoint Device Management at Scale, and an Immersive, Productive End-User Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today launched its latest global promotional campaign, "Why Compromise." As part of the new campaign, IGEL is providing one of two mobile endpoint devices – an LG gram or Lenovo ThinkPad L14 – pre-loaded with IGEL OS and integrated with ControlUp's Digital Employee Experience Management platform to qualified participants, so they can experience first-hand how IGEL helps remove the security risk and cost of endpoint management when deploying a digital workspace to mobile workers.

"With IGEL OS, users no longer have to compromise on security, manageability, or user experience when working from anywhere," said Simon Townsend, CMO, IGEL. "IGEL OS, which is certified to use on a broad range of endpoint devices including the LG gram and Lenovo ThinkPad, takes end user computing to a whole new level. We're out to show users just how simple, smart, and secure mobile endpoint devices can be with IGEL OS."

The "Why Compromise" campaign was designed to empower users to get a hands-on experience of IGEL OS and how it offers:

Better endpoint security . IGEL's read-only, modular OS with its unique "chain of trust" reduces the attack surface and delivers confidence knowing that endpoint devices are sheltered from ransomware threats.

. IGEL's read-only, modular OS with its unique "chain of trust" reduces the attack surface and delivers confidence knowing that endpoint devices are sheltered from ransomware threats. Better endpoint management and control . IGEL OS eliminates the burden of time-consuming, constant Windows update and patching processes and dramatically reduces time spent managing endpoint devices.

. IGEL OS eliminates the burden of time-consuming, constant Windows update and patching processes and dramatically reduces time spent managing endpoint devices. Better end-user experience. Lean, efficient IGEL OS supports rich multimedia digital workspaces and unified communications on Citrix, VMware, and Microsoft AVD so employees can collaborate and work productively, from day one.

The campaign provides delivery of IGEL OS-certified LG gram or Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptops.

The LG gram is an ultra-lightweight, 14-inch laptop with 11 th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 and a long battery life. It also features a built-in HD webcam, speakers, and Thunderbolt™ 4.

Gen Intel® Core™ i3 and a long battery life. It also features a built-in HD webcam, speakers, and Thunderbolt™ 4. The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 is a military grade tested device with cutting-edge WiFi 6, one-touch calling, and all-day battery life. The 14-inch, AMD Ryzen™-powered business laptop offers 8GB of RAM and leading hardware and software security features.

All promotional laptops shipped in this "Why Compromise" campaign will also be pre-configured for ControlUp Real-Time DX and Edge DX for rich, real-time visibility across your entire EUC infrastructure. Unique to ControlUp, IT teams can support work from anywhere employees with the ability to view Wi-Fi quality and ISP performance. ControlUp also enables real-time troubleshooting and remediation to reduce the volume and duration of helpdesk calls.

If prospects prefer, they may also experience IGEL OS on their own device with the IGEL UD Pocket and UD Pocket2. Working alongside an existing operating system, it simply plugs and plays, booting to any x86-64 device. The USB device enables endpoints to connect with a full range of cloud-based workspaces including Office 365, Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365, Citrix, VMware, and Amazon Web Services.

To enter the "Why Compromise" promotion and claim an IGEL-powered laptop from LG or Lenovo, visit here, enter the code IGELWire, complete the form, and take a demo call with an IGEL representative.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 130 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

