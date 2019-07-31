IGEL's Jed Ayres Recognized on CRN's 2019 100 Top Executives List

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Jed Ayres, President and CEO of IGEL North America and Global CMO, to its 2019 list of Top 100 Executives. This annual list recognizes technology executives who lead, influence, innovate, and disrupt the IT channel.

Ayres joined IGEL in June 2016 with more than two decades of technology sales and marketing experience and a proven track record for building innovative partner programs and driving high-growth. Since that time, he has become widely recognized for the transformational impact he is making on the end user computing industry, as well as his innovative approach to pivoting the IGEL company direction from a hardware-centric company to a software driven organization. Using bold and captivating marketing campaigns, IGEL has grown rapidly, reporting earlier this month that software revenue growth in the North American region, year-over-year, topped 147% during the period with a 142% growth in endpoint units shipped, including hardware and software-defined endpoints. Worldwide, IGEL revenue for the first half of 2019 grew 47%, year-over-year.

"Over the last four years, Jed has played a pivotal role in helping IGEL disrupt the end user computing landscape by changing the way organizations view this space," said Heiko Gloge, Founder and CEO, IGEL. "I am very proud to see the rapid transformation the industry is currently undergoing, thanks in part to IGEL's next-gen OS for cloud workspaces. Jed and his team have provided great inspiration to me, our employees, our partners and our customers. Congratulations, Jed, on this tremendous honor, and thank you to the CRN editorial team for continuing to recognize IGEL's accomplishments in this space."

Carl Gersh, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at IGEL Platinum Partner Forthright Technology Partners, added, "With our focus on optimizing application delivery, Forthright is entrusted by our customers to recommend infrastructure that's easily managed, highly secure, and provides an excellent end-user experience. IGEL is the perfect fit because they meet all of those criteria, and more. As a partner, we are grateful to Jed and IGEL for everything they have done to support Forthright in growing our business. Regardless of deal size, they are steadfast in ensuring that 100% of the business goes through their channel partners. We look forward to continuing to lead with IGEL as a way of providing customers with simple, smart, and secure cloud-enabled endpoint computing solutions."

The 2019 CRN Top 100 Executives list honors technology visionaries who shape the IT channel. It is broken down into four sub-lists: The 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disrupters.

The Top 100 Executives being recognized drive cultural transformation, revenue growth, and technological innovation across the IT channel. In doing so, they help solution providers and technology suppliers survive — and thrive — in today's always-on, always-connected global marketplace.

"The IT channel is rapidly growing and navigating this fast-paced market often challenges solution providers and technology suppliers alike," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The technology executives on CRN's 2019 Top 100 Executives list understand the IT channel's potential. They provide strategic and visionary leadership and unparalleled guidance to keep the IT channel moving in the right direction — regardless of the challenges that come their way."

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100.

