IGEL's Kimberly Nicola Recognized as a Gold Winner in the 2019 Women World Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that Kimberly Nicola, Channel Marketing Manager, has been recognized as a Gold Winner in the prestigious Women World Awards®. Nicola is being honored as an "Outstanding Female Professional of the Year" in the Information Technology category.

During 2018, Nicola supported the execution of IGEL's provocative "IT Ballers" campaign, assisting IGEL Platinum and select Gold level channel partners in leveraging this entertaining program through co-branded marketing kits which resulted in 300+ completed surveys and co-hosted demonstrations. Supporting the IGEL IT Ballers initiative was a massive PR, advertising, social media and event marketing effort that drove prospect engagement for 250+ global events, culminating in a customer success story contest where five finalists faced off against each other in a public voting event. Ultimately, the campaign generated over 3,000 new evaluation requests and resulted in close to 500 completed product demos, pointing to more than $5M in new sales opportunities for IGEL and its channel partners.

"Since joining IGEL in January 2018, Kimberly has demonstrated incredible passion for the channel, bringing to the table innovative ideas and then working hard to help the team execute and drive success for our partners," said Enit Nichani, Vice President of Marketing, IGEL North America. "Her efforts have made an enormous impact and we are tremendously proud of Kimberly for being recognized as one of the IT industry's outstanding female professionals. We look forward to her continued success here at IGEL."

Women World Awards® celebrate the achievements of all women in business and the professions behind the year's most outstanding initiatives. The Women World Awards® are the world's premier business awards for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Categories for the 2019 Women World Awards have been updated to reflect the changing roles and responsibilities of women.

The complete list of winners in of the 2019 Women World Awards is available at https://womenworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

