IGEN and PDI Technologies Join Forces to Transform Motor Fuel Excise Tax Compliance

Together, IGEN and PDI provide an end-to-end solution to help fuel wholesalers and distributors improve operational efficiency, increase margins, and reduce risk associated with excise tax compliance.

APPLETON, Wis., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN, an industry leader in fuel excise tax compliance operations, and PDI Technologies, a leading provider of ERP solutions for fuel wholesalers and convenience retailers, are excited to announce a strategic relationship that provides an IGEN integration to PDI customers to streamline fuel tax compliance. The collaboration is designed to benefit both new and existing PDI customers utilizing PDI Enterprise.

Built by tax experts, IGEN unifies the full compliance lifecycle of excise tax operations. IGEN's Tax Compliance Platform helps companies improve operational efficiency, avoid costly penalties resulting from missed or incorrect excise tax filings, and stay compliant with excise tax obligations across multiple tax jurisdictions.

"We are thrilled to formalize our collaboration with PDI," said Ryan Padget, President of IGEN. "PDI and IGEN both bring decades of experience in solving tough challenges unique to finance and teams in the fuel space. Unlike generic ERPs and incomplete point solutions for tax determination and filing, PDI and IGEN provide industry-specific platforms combined with unmatched subject matter expertise in fuel excise tax. Our shared commitment to exemplary customer service ensures clients are supported with a superior experience at every step."

"Our primary goal is to ensure our customers have a choice of the best tools to succeed in a dynamic market," stated Drew Mize, EVP Commercial Operations and Partnerships at PDI Technologies. "Collaborating with IGEN allows us to offer a premier solution for excise tax compliance that complements PDI Enterprise. IGEN's proven ability to implement its solution and provide exceptional value aligns smoothly with our commitment to customer success and innovation."

PDI and IGEN will co-host a webinar in early 2026, with registration details to come. PDI Enterprise customers can learn more about IGEN's Tax Compliance Platform by reaching out to their PDI contact for an introduction to the IGEN team or by emailing Jamie Wilson at IGEN ([email protected]).

About IGEN

IGEN delivers the most comprehensive platform for managing complex, multi-jurisdictional excise tax obligations. Built by industry experts, IGEN's Tax Compliance Platform and ComplyIQ Compliance Intelligence helps companies reduce risk, avoid costly penalties, and stay compliant with every jurisdictional requirement. With IGEN, nothing gets missed. Visit the IGEN website.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

