Igenomix Expands Its Presence In North America With The Acquisition Of Access Genomics Canada

- With this incorporation, the company now has a total of 23 reproductive genetics laboratories worldwide

- Canada carries out 33,000 IVF cycles per year

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14th, 2020 Igenomix announced the acquisition of the Toronto-based laboratory Access Genomics, owned by Persistence Capital Partners. This reinforces Igenomix position in a growing country in the field of reproductive medicine, where it can better serve the needs of its clients in the Toronto area.

Igenomix, which already had a presence in Canada through its representative office, has established itself as a leading laboratory in Toronto. This acquisition of Access Genomics laboratory will also enable the biotechnology company to increase its portfolio of clients to a total of 36 reproduction clinics and offer quality service to its clientele.

"Expanding Igenomix in Canada is a natural process in the reproduction market. We are a leading company in the field of genetic diagnosis at an international level and increasing our laboratory network in a country which carries out 33,000 IVF cycles per year is a necessary and exciting step," explains David Jiménez, the company CEO.

About Igenomix

IGENOMIX is a Spanish biotechnology company dedicated to reproductive genetics. Its experience in the fertility field and its advanced research capacity have led it to become an international point of reference in the area of genetics. It works in 23 laboratories around the world and it has a team of over 500 professionals.

Further information on the company is available on http://www.igenomix.ca

For further information:

Melany Velasquez

[email protected]

+1(305)501-4948

SOURCE Igenomix

Related Links

https://www.igenomix.com

