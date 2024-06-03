IgGenix Demonstrates Potential of IGNX001 as a Targeted Therapeutic for Peanut Allergy at the 2024 EAACI Annual Meeting Ahead of Clinical Trial Launch

Additional data presented showcased the expansive potential of the SEQ SIFTER™ platform in the discovery and characterization of IgE antibodies in Atopic Dermatitis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IgGenix, Inc., a preclinical antibody discovery and development company taking a revolutionary approach to address IgE-mediated diseases, presented data on the company's lead candidate, IGNX001, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody-based therapeutic candidate for peanut allergy. The company also presented data in Atopic Dermatitis (AD), showcasing the widespread utility of its proprietary SEQ SIFTER™ antibody discovery platform in IgE-mediated disease beyond allergies. These data were presented during the 2024 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Meeting, which took place in Valencia, Spain on May 31 – June 3, 2024.

Highlights from EAACI:

Peanut-specific therapeutic candidate, IGNX001, demonstrated potent inhibition of peanut-mediated mast cell degranulation, providing a case study of how this assay could serve as a valuable pharmacodynamic marker in clinical trials.

IgGenix's proprietary SEQ SIFTER platform enables discovery of IgE antibodies involved in atopic diseases including AD.

"At IgGenix, we're developing revolutionary treatments for peanut and other severe allergies. These therapeutics are designed to offer an appealing alternative for allergic patients that want protection against allergen exposure in a matter of days instead of months," said Derek Croote, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer of IgGenix. "Our pioneering SEQ SIFTER discovery platform is also unlocking IgE biology in an unprecedented way and we are excited to be working with our fantastic European collaborators on this new direction."

IgGenix will be launching its first human clinical trial in peanut allergy later this year.

Oral Presentations:

Title: IGNX001 Inhibits Peanut-Mediated Mast Cell Activation in a Translational Spike-In Assay

Authors: Croote D., Bachmeier-Zbären N., Eggel A., Thomas GR., Lowman HB.

Presenter: Derek Croote, Ph.D., IgGenix

Title: Discovery of Monoclonal IgE Autoantibodies from Atopic Dermatitis Patients

Authors: Croote D., Wen Wong JJ., Aruva V., Creeks P., Badloe F., Grossman J., Thomas GR., Lowman HB., Gutermuth J., Kortekaas-Krohn I.

Presenter: Derek Croote, Ph.D., IgGenix

The abstracts can be accessed here.

About IgGenix

IgGenix is a privately held antibody discovery and development company taking a revolutionary approach to directly address allergies and atopic diseases. Through our proprietary SEQ SIFTER™ discovery platform, developed from foundational research of co-founders Stephen Quake, Kari Nadeau, and Derek Croote of Stanford University, we isolate and re-engineer fully human, high-affinity, allergen-specific antibodies designed to block and prevent the allergic cascade. By targeting common immunodominant allergens and their most important epitopes across the patient population, we intend to treat allergic pediatric and adult patients alike across food and environmental allergies. This novel approach may prevent life-threatening allergic reactions, saving lives and reducing the constant fear that affects millions of people living with severe allergies.

