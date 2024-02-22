IgGenix Presents Groundbreaking Research Using its SEQ SIFTER™ Antibody Discovery Platform for Lead Program in Peanut Allergy at the 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting

IgGenix

22 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Research Outcomes Include a Novel IgG4 Monoclonal Antibody-based Therapeutic Approach for Addressing Peanut Allergy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IgGenix, Inc., a preclinical antibody discovery and development company taking a revolutionary approach to address IgE-mediated diseases, today announced the continued advancement of IGNX001, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody-based therapeutic candidate for peanut allergy. The company also announced data demonstrating how IgGenix's novel antibodies can be used as effective reagents in allergen quantification and testing. These data will be presented during the 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting, taking place in Washington, D.C., on February 23-26, 2024, in a poster presentation and oral presentation respectively.

Highlights from AAAAI:

  • IGNX001 is a promising candidate for competitively inhibiting the allergic cascade by directly binding peanut allergen, thereby preventing IgE-mediated effector cell activation.
  • IGNX001 prevented severe anaphylactic response to peanut challenge in a mouse model of peanut allergy.
  • IgGenix's novel antibodies can replace antiquated approaches to quantifying allergen content in commercial allergen extracts.

"Peanut allergy continues to be a significant unmet medical need among both adults and children as there are currently no therapeutic options with a fast onset of action and highly favorable safety profile. There remains a clear need to provide a safe, fast-acting, and effective allergen-specific treatment option that improves quality of life and protects against the allergic response resulting from accidental exposure. We are very pleased at the continued positive preclinical data supporting our peanut allergy candidate IGXN001 as we prepare to enter the clinic later this year," said Jessica Grossman, MD, Chief Executive Officer of IgGenix. "Through our proprietary SEQ SIFTER™ antibody discovery platform, IgGenix has created a significant foundation for developing high-affinity IgG4 antibodies that provide a potential path to a new standard of care for preventing severe allergic reactions."

Poster Presentation
Title: IGNX001 Abrogates Peanut-mediated Mast Cell Degranulation and Murine Anaphylaxis
Authors: Croote D., Wong J. J.W., Creeks P., Aruva V., Grossman J., Ferrini, R., Lowman H.B., Landers J.J., O'Konek J.J., Thomas R.
Presenter: Derek Croote, PhD, IgGenix

Oral Presentation:
Title: Cat Pelt/Hair Extract US Potency: Updating the Predicate Fel d 1 RID with a mAb-based ELISA
Authors: Hamilton R.G., Croote D., Chen A., Dobrovolskaia K., Grossman J., Rabin R.L.
Presenter: Robert G. Hamilton, PhD, MS, Director, Dermatology, Allergy and Clinical Immunology (DACI) Reference Laboratory, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

The abstracts can be accessed here.

About IgGenix 
IgGenix is a privately held antibody discovery and development company taking a revolutionary approach to directly address allergies and atopic diseases. Through our proprietary SEQ SIFTER™ discovery platform, developed from foundational research of co-founders Stephen Quake, Kari Nadeau, and Derek Croote of Stanford University, we isolate and re-engineer fully human, high-affinity, allergen-specific antibodies designed to block and prevent the allergic cascade. By targeting common immunodominant allergens and their most important epitopes across the patient population, we intend to treat allergic pediatric and adult patients alike across food and environmental allergies. This novel approach may prevent life-threatening allergic reactions, saving lives and reducing the constant fear that affects millions of people living with severe allergies.

