Iggy Azalea and BH Cosmetics Partner on Her First Cosmetics Collection Launching in ULTA

Inspired by Iggy's favorite memories of her teenage years, Totally Plastic is bringing back the glittery, frosted hues, lip-smacking glosses and other nostalgia from the 2000s with an updated feel. The 13-piece collection ranging from $7-$29 will include a face palette, eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, a brush set, beauty sponge, false eyelashes, a hand mirror and travel case.

"I really wanted to work with BH Cosmetics because from the beginning, they were totally open to me having 100% creative control, and if I don't have creative control with a brand I'm just not going to put my name on it," remarked Azalea. "I'm very passionate about having a concept and bringing it to life and I'm so specific about the way that I want things to be. I love that BH Cosmetics has an accessible price point for everyone but still has very good quality product[s]. That stuck out to me because I rarely see actual high-quality eyeshadow for the price point that they have. I love that because when I'm thinking about things that I'm making for people, I want them to be accessible to everyone."

Fabrice Gilbert-Darras, CMO + GM of BH Cosmetics shared, "We have always viewed Iggy Azalea as an influential icon across the fashion and beauty spaces. We are huge fans of her trendsetting looks on the red carpet, music videos and across all of her creative frontiers. Iggy was involved in all areas of this exciting collaboration, and is in every bit and piece of this collection. We are so humbled to be the first brand to collaborate with her on a beauty line and are eager to launch this amazing collection full of unique formulations and throwback-inspired designs, all while celebrating Iggy and her influential style."

Totally Plastic is launching on August 29 on BHCosmetics.com and at ULTA in-store and online.

Product details:

Totally 2000s – 9 Color Shadow Palettes

Blue Fur: Blingy baby blues, shiny silver, and neutral shades



Purple Platforms: Frosted baby purple, vibey lilacs, neutral shades



Pink Sunglasses: Iconic tones of pink, yellow and neutral shades

Oral Fixation – High Shine Lip Gloss

I'm Psychic: Clear gloss with blue/green iridescent flecks



That Was Sexual: Baby pink gloss with matching flecks



Sex Sells: Bright bubblegum pink gloss with pink iridescent flecks



Is It 2004 Yet?: Peach gloss with gold flecks

Totally Snatched – 6 Color Face Palette (Contour + Highlight): Array of brighteners and contours for every skin tone

Too Good 4 U – False Lashes: Full Length, clustered false lashes that give off extra voluminous payoff

The Total Package – 8 Piece Face and Eye Brush Set with Wrap: Vegan, multi-use essentials

Stay Pressed – Beauty Sponge with Case: This swirled baby pink and purple sponge is multi-sided, latex-free and plays well with liquid and powder formulas

Where U Been Biatch? – Travel Case: Ultra cute lavender zipper travel case to hold onto all the you can't-live-without products while you're on the move

99% Devil – Hand Mirror: Glittery lavender handheld mirror in a super cute devil heart shape

About Iggy Azalea:

Iggy Azalea is a Grammy-nominated & multi-platinum selling Australian musician and entrepreneur who is one of the most accomplished artists in music history. Her 2014 debut album The New Classic, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts - a first for an international female artist, spawned a chart topping trifecta of worldwide #1 smash hits: "Fancy" (featuring Charli XCX, 8x-platinum); "Black Widow" (featuring Rita Ora, 4x platinum); "Problem" (collaboration with Ariana Grande, 6x-platinum). In 2021, she released her third studio album, The End of an Era, and embarked on the nationwide I Feel Good Tour alongside Pitbull. As an entrepreneur and businesswoman, Iggy recently released her first-ever unisex fragrance, Devil's Advocate by Parfum de Azalea, as well as a cosmetics collection with BH Cosmetics, Totally Plastic.

About BH Cosmetics:

BH Cosmetics brings the best in cruelty free cosmetics that always break convention. They believe makeup shouldn't be that complicated – experiment, enjoy and be kind to your wallet and planet while doing it. Their products are colorful and fun – with no shortcuts. They are genuine, raw and stand fiercely for their core values: diversity & inclusion, female empowerment, sustainability and civic engagement. They stand with you. They stand for Badass with Heart.

