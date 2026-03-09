IgHM - A New Breakthrough in Immunonutrition

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With an orientated development based on scientific nutrition, VitaDairy (Vietnam) has officially introduced its new ColosBaby Lactoferrin - a nutritional formula, which is utilized with many superior nutrients such as a super-immune complex Colostrum Protein Isolate IgHM. In particular, IgHM is a specialised ingredient comprising a group of antibodies structurally similar to those in breast milk. This is considered a breakthrough in the field of immunonutrition, promising to be a natural and superior source of immunonutrition.

So, What is IgHM?

For decades, medical professionals have dubbed breast milk the "gold standard" of early-life nutrition. Beyond basic calories, it acts as a sophisticated immune ecosystem, delivering a complex array of antibodies and bioactive compounds that shield infants from pathogens.

Researchers looking to replicate these benefits have long turned to bovine colostrum due to its high concentrations of IgG antibodies and immune-active proteins similar to those found in human milk, such as lactoferrin and lysozyme.

With advanced selection technology, scientists can now isolate specific protein structures from bovine colostrum that are structurally analogous to those in breast milk. This has enabled the development of IgHM (Immunoglobulin - like Human Milk) - a specialized ingredient comprising a group of antibodies structurally similar to those in human milk. Experts suggest this advancement represents a breakthrough in immunonutrition, offering a naturally derived source of immune support with targeted efficacy.

How is IgHM selected?

To isolate the IgHM antibody group, the manufacturer employs an advanced protein-selection process carried out in three key stages:

Step 1: Protein Structure Indentification

A proprietary technology platform maps and compiles a comprehensive Big Data - database of the three-dimensional protein structures found in both human milk and bovine colostrum. This big-data approach establishes the scientific foundation for identifying structural commonalities between the two nutritional sources.

Step 2: Proprietary Antibody Protein Filtration

Using a high-precision filtration system, protein molecules in bovine colostrum that exhibit the closest three-dimensional structural similarity to antibodies in human milk are selectively retained. This step ensures that only proteins with optimal structural alignment and biological activity are preserved.

Step 3: Biological Reference

After filtration, the selected antibodies undergo further compatibility testing with receptors in the gastrointestinal tract. The results are then referenced against breast milk data to confirm safety and immunogenic efficacy before being incorporated into the final product.

IgHM Application in Nutritional Products

With its assured natural origin and a selection process guided by breast milk data, IgHM emerges as a promising ingredient to further strengthen distinctive immune-boosting nutritional complex in the new ColosBaby Lactoferrin formula. This development also reflects a close collaboration between a pioneering Vietnamese leader in immuno nutrition and cutting-edge scientific advancements worldwide, united by a shared commitment to applying nutritional science to nurture the health and development of Vietnamese children.

