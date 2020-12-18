IGI Debuts "Shop with Confidence" Campaign & Giveaway

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gemological Institute (IGI), the world's largest independent gemological laboratory, today unveiled its "Shop with Confidence" campaign and diamond earring giveaway with a billboard in Times Square. The advertisement will appear on the NASDAQ screen from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET and will reinforce that consumers can make fine jewelry purchases with ease knowing that the diamond or gemstone has been certified by IGI. To kick-off the campaign that will continue into 2021, IGI is launching a contest to win a $2,500 pair of natural or lab-grown diamond earrings – a choice consumers make when entering the giveaway. Certified by the Institute, the studs will be provided to one lucky winner to proudly wear or share with their loved one, backed by the confidence from the industry-leading authority for certification and grading.

"In 2020, on average,10,000 consumers a day purchased a piece of jewelry that IGI certified," noted IGI North American President Avi Levy. "Despite the headwinds that this year delivered, we at the Institute are not only happy to see shoppers continue to make these sentimental purchases for their significant others, but that IGI provided consumers with confidence to make informed, trusted buying decisions."

IGI's 45-year history of instilling confidence in shoppers starts with its world-class evaluation and grading of fine jewelry, gemstones, natural diamonds, and lab-grown diamonds, providing the public with trustworthy peace of mind for valued jewelry. Each piece certified by the Institute is accompanied by an IGI report that outlines specifics of the jewelry, including the all-important 4Cs (cut, clarity, color and carat weight) and is graded with the strict international standards and security features for which IGI is known. The common language of trust in the gemological world, a certificate from IGI allows customers the added transparency needed to buy jewelry with confidence – the Institute's fifth C.

"Since 1975, the Institute has been a reliable resource for consumers when purchasing fine jewelry and gemstones by providing them with confidence through trusted grading and evaluation measures," remarked IGI CEO Roland Lorie. "Notably, for the past 15 years, the Institute has furthered its dependability by offering lab-grown diamond education and certification to consumers — the first gemological institute to do so."

The Institute's prominence in certifying lab-grown diamonds traces back to 2005. A cornerstone in programming across all 24 of its locations, IGI anticipated the growing demand for lab-grown diamonds and trailblazed its education and awareness to the public. Consumers can trust that laboratory-created pieces certified by IGI are backed by the longest standing industry expertise, enabling them to shop with confidence for any piece of fine jewelry.

For a chance to win the diamond earrings, please visit https://www.igi.org/confident , where detailed terms and conditions are specified. For more information about IGI and its services, please visit www.igi.org .

