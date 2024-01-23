Igler & Pearlman Win FDIC Appeal for a Florida Community Bank

News provided by

Igler and Pearlman, PA

23 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FDIC's Supervision Appeals Review Committee (SARC) has reversed the Atlanta Regional Office's conclusion that a Florida community bank violated Regulation O, governing loans to insiders.

The SARC determined that the Regional Office was wrong when it found that the bank's Chairman of the Board was serving as an executive officer. Despite the board annually adopting a resolution excluding the Chairman from such classification, the examiners determined that his service on the Board's Loan and Investment Committees made him an executive officer. Igler & Pearlman successfully argued that the FDIC relied on incorrect readings of previous FDIC guidance, Florida law, and the plain language of Regulation O.

"We are grateful that the SARC approached our client's appeal with an open mind and was willing to correct FDIC examiners when they attempted to overreach," said Richard Pearlman, lead lawyer on the appeal. He continued, "We are pleased to have helped our client achieve the right result. When confronted with incorrect or improper exam findings, banks should consider using the FDIC's internal appeals process. This decision shows that it can work in their favor."

The SARC's full decision can be found at https://www.fdic.gov/resources/regulations/appeals-of-material-supervisory-determination/appeals/sarc202301.pdf

The law firm of Igler & Pearlman regularly represents banks, thrifts, and credit unions in matters before the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Reserve Banks, the National Credit Union Administration, and state regulatory agencies.

SOURCE Igler and Pearlman, PA

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.