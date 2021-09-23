Igloo And Whataburger Serve Up A Fresh, Special-Edition "Whatacooler" Collection

KATY, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Igloo and Whataburger, two Texas originals for more than 70 years, are partnering up to serve fans an all-new Whataburger Playmate Elite cooler and Fanny Pack cooler bag featuring the hometown burger chain's iconic orange and white stripes. The special-edition "Whatacooler" collection is available now at igloocoolers.com/whataburger and shop.whataburger.com.

"Teaming up with Whataburger, our Texan neighbor for more than 70 years, has been such a treat for us," said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. "All of us at Igloo are big fans and regular customers; in fact, Whataburger being enjoyed in the Igloo cafeteria is a daily occurrence! And now with this Whataburger collection, which we like to call our 'Whatacoolers,' we're giving fans a fun way to keep their drinks cold until it's time to devour their next tasty Whataburger."

Igloo designed the new Whataburger Playmate Elite cooler with artwork on the tent top showcasing Whataburger's orange and white stripes — and the insulated Whataburger Fanny Pack to match. Both Igloo and Whataburger, founded in 1947 and 1950, respectively, are celebrating more than seven decades as proud Texas-based businesses.

"No matter where our fans are headed this fall, we look forward to being part of the new memories they make with Whataburger and Igloo in tow," said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Our fans are sure to enjoy our iconic orange-and-white stripes on this new Playmate Elite. What a perfect cooler!"

The all-new, special-edition Igloo x Whataburger "Whatacooler" Playmate Elite — $49.99, 16-quart capacity that fits up to 30 12-ounce cans — and 3-can Whataburger "Whatacooler" Fanny Pack cooler bag, $29.99, are currently available, while supplies last.

About Igloo

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven't lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That's why we're still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 850 locations across its 14-state footprint, and sales of more than $2.8 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com or pivot-you.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers.



