Igloo Announces ICE'18 - The Premier Digital Workplace Conference Focused on Employee Engagement

ICE'18 isn't your typical user conference. No boring speeches. No high pressure selling. And no empty promises. The focus of the event is solely on business professionals and industry experts who are deeply interested in digital workplace transformation. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate and interact in a variety of strategic, tactical, and thought provoking digital workplace sessions with their peers, including:

Creating a digital workplace plan.

Identifying workplace solutions that solve for specific business challenges.

Launching and deploying solutions successfully.

Integrating existing tools and technologies within your digital workplace.

Driving user engagement, adoption and tackling change management.

Measuring success, outcomes, and responding to feedback.

Discover new ideas from the interactive digital workplace showcase.

The event format is modern, offering attendees a truly digital experience including social feeds, mobile interaction, and shorter "Ted Talk-like" sessions. Attendees will have ample opportunities to participate in sessions as well as network with their peers, experts, and trailblazers in the industry. Past digital leaders at ICE include Caesars Entertainment, Forrester Research, Partners HealthCare, and Microsoft Canada who shared their digital workplace vision, stories, and market predictions for the future.

"There's a pressing need for digital transformation at organizations across the board," said Les Ottolenghi, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Caesars Entertainment. "ICE presents a unique opportunity for leaders, from a variety of organization types and industries, to get together and discuss best practices for their digital workplace, all with the same goal of bringing employees together and building a stronger corporate culture."

ICE'18 is an action-packed three-day immersive experience and attendees are encouraged to tailor the conference to their specific needs – including the fun stuff. The event will conclude with the annual Digital Transformation Awards, which recognize organizations for their innovations in the digital workplace.

"At ICE, the conference isn't about technology or tools – it's about helping companies transform their digital workplace and realizing business value," said Dan Latendre, Founder & CEO of Igloo Software. "We want to give business leaders the tools to unlock the knowledge trapped inside their organization, remove roadblocks to making fast, competition-killing decisions, and maximize opportunities by bringing people, processes, and information together."

Registration for ICE '18 is open now, with Super Early Bird discounts available until April 30, 2018. Standard Passes will be available until Sept. 11, 2018. Follow this link to register.

About Igloo Software

Igloo is the leading next-generation intranet platform. Through its portfolio of digital workplace solutions, Igloo partners with customers to address challenges related to communication, collaboration, knowledge management, employee engagement, and culture. Igloo integrates with the apps and systems your business relies on and centralizes information for a single source-of-truth and a more productive and engaged workforce. For more information, please visit www.igloosoftware.com.

