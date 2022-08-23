Igloo Books Announces 2022 Return of Bestselling Disney Storybook Advent Calendar Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most popular releases for Igloo Books will be coming to major retailers and online outlets in time for the 2022 holiday season. The Disney Storybook Advent Calendar, Princess Storybook Advent Calendar, and Marvel Storybook Advent Calendar each include 24 storybooks to unwrap every day leading up to Christmas, featuring popular characters from the franchises. New to 2022, Igloo Books is also publishing Disney Calendario de Adviento: Colección de Cuentos, which is entirely in Spanish. Retailers are recommended to place their orders now, in anticipation of the product selling out.

Entering the 5th year of publication, the Storybook Advent Calendars are bestsellers for the global leader of mass market and value publishing. Igloo Books have held the exclusive Disney publishing license in the UK since 2018, having expanded the contract into North America, SEA, and MENA. They have a large range of Disney-licensed books and gifts suitable for all ages. In 2021, over 950,000 copies were sold globally across the series, and they continue to drive sales for all major retailers and online outlets.

Paul Gregory, Igloo Books CEO said:

"Product 'game-changers' in publishing are rare, but our Disney Advent Calendars are just that, having seen double-digit growth year-on-year since their initial release in 2018. The recipe of Disney's wonderful characters, packaged within such a bold and exciting format, will ensure every child's countdown to Christmas is full of anticipation and fun!"

The Disney Storybook Advent Calendars are available to pre-order now for consumers on major online retailers and officially go on-sale September 13th, 2022. Retailers can place orders by contacting the Igloo sales team at [email protected]. Igloo Books is distributed in the US and Canada by Simon & Schuster.

About Igloo Books

The global leader of mass-market publishing and a key multi-territory and award-winning Disney Book Group licensee. Our content for children and adults spans the full spectrum of popular categories: illustrated story, activity, novelty, board, fiction, puzzle, reference, and gift sets. Broad global distribution ensures Igloo Books are available in 77 countries across 64 languages. We are proud of our content, our customer service, and the dedication of the Igloo team to ensure we continue to be the "go-to" publisher for quality high-quality, exciting, volume sales.

Igloo Books is part of Bonnier Books UK.

About Bonnier Books UK

At Bonnier Books UK, we believe that every book matters. We love to publish stories and content that open our eyes to new perspectives and bring us closer together. We offer a nurturing home for our authors, illustrators, and brand partners, publishing bestselling books for readers and listeners everywhere. We know that fantastic stories can come from anywhere and our purpose is to bring them to as wide an audience as possible, a simple ethos that has led to us becoming one of the country's leading publishers.

The offspring of Bonnier Books, a family-owned top-15 world publisher headquartered in Sweden, we are inspired by a rich literary heritage but not bound by convention. We think in generations rather than quarters and strive always to operate in an open, curious way that contributes to the future of the planet and its people. As a climate-neutral publisher, we are an active participant in the Science Based Target initiative, committed to a strategy to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

