Igloo Books Ready to Wow this Holiday Season with Launch of New Disney and MARVEL Books

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Igloo Books is excited to announce the expansion of their Disney product range for the 2023 holiday season. Coming off the success of their bestselling Disney & MARVEL Advent Calendars, the fall list includes a Disney 100 Advent Calendar, a Disneyland Parks Sticker & Activity Book, Disney Make & Play Christmas, Disney YA Scratch Art, and the launch of brand-new Disney and MARVEL POPHeads activity books.

Igloo Books' 2023 Disney & MARVEL Range Disney POPHeads Posters and Crafts

VP of North American Sales Bonnie Hunter said: "Disney continues to be an excellent license driver of our holiday season sales. We are so excited to collaborate further on creating new and innovative novelty products offering children hours of fun. Our Disney and MARVEL POPHeads are just that—a perfect combination of innovation, creativity, and fun, making them a perfect gift for the holiday season and beyond."

The three titles are publishing this fall from the POPHeads line are: Disney, Disney Princess, and MARVEL. All activity books include four easy-to-assemble press-out 3D posters, perfect for younger fans who want to decorate and make their own crafts. The books will also include other fun activities and home crafts such as pen holders, nameplates, door hangers, and more.

The Disney100 Advent Calendar: A Storybook Library is the newest installment in the publisher's most popular series, which have globally sold 3.5 million copies since 2018. As in previous editions, this advent calendar features 24, 24-page mini paperback storybooks with a mix of festive and everyday content. The cover and interior of the advent calendar will have Disney100 branding which commemorates the Disney 100th anniversary through an offering of unparalleled content, experiences, and collections. This once in a lifetime event celebrates the storytellers, fans and families who together spark the wonder and magic of Disney.

All titles mentioned are available to pre-order now for consumers on major online retailers. Retailers can place orders by contacting the Igloo sales team at [email protected]. Igloo Books is distributed in the US and Canada by Simon & Schuster. If you would like further information on this release or would like to request media or review copies, please contact [email protected].

About Igloo Books

The global leader of mass-market publishing and a key multi-territory and award-winning Disney Book Group licensee. Our content for children and adults spans the full spectrum of popular categories: illustrated story, activity, novelty, board, fiction, puzzle, reference, and gift sets. Broad global distribution ensures Igloo Books are available in 77 countries across 64 languages. We are proud of our content, our customer service, and the dedication of the Igloo team to ensure we continue to be the "go-to" publisher for quality high-quality, exciting, volume sales. Igloo Books is a part of Bonnier Books UK.

