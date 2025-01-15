igloo Smart Access Technology Powers OYO's Growth Through Access Control Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of igloo smart access technology and Duve as an integrator, OYO has harnessed the power of igloo smart locks to deliver a seamless guest experience starting at the front door.

This end-to-end solution allows OYO to optimize operations and focus on guest satisfaction while minimizing time spent on access control, security, and key exchanges. Previously, OYO and its partners used manual check-ins and physical key handovers, to centrally manage access for guests, maintenance, and housekeeping.

Managing physical keys at scale also led to issues and inconsistent check-in/out experiences. Additionally, manually coordinating bookings across multiple channels was time-consuming for staff.

By integrating igloo smart access technology with Duve's user-centric guest system, OYO hotel & home operators now communicate with guests seamlessly across various booking channels. This integration has streamlined automated check-ins and check-outs, ensuring timely guest communications. The integration syncs multi-channel bookings, performs identity verification, collects payment information, and provisions property access in a single end-to-end solution. This solution reduces the need for a 24/7 front desk and offers guests flexible, around-the-clock check-in and check-out with access codes sent before arrival.

igloo smart access technology is now used in over 600 OYO hotels and homes. Unique time bound access codes are generated automatically based on arrival times and can be easily updated for late checkouts, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing manual work.

Anthony Chow, CEO at igloocompany, shares: "Partnering with OYO has fostered a synergistic relationship that harnesses the power of igloo's innovative keyless access solutions to transform hospitality operations. Through integrations with partners like Duve, our smart locks enable secure, efficient, and seamless check-in experiences for OYO's hotels & homes worldwide. We take pride in empowering our global partners with the tools they need to deliver outstanding hospitality and redefine the guest experience, setting a new standard for the industry."

Ritesh Agarwal, CEO & Founder of OYO shares: "Through a highly integrated and seamless ecosystem of partners, igloo has enabled us to provide consistent service while ensuring secure and seamless check-in experiences for our guests. The team at igloo has been absolutely fantastic to collaborate with—dedicated, forward-thinking, and always ready to go the extra mile."

About igloocompany (igloo):

Founded by Anthony Chow and Kelvin Ho, igloo is a leading smart access technology company that designs and manufactures smart locks and IoT devices with a holistic enterprise software ecosystem.

Initially established under the name igloohome , the company set out to create "a world without keys," quickly establishing partnerships with companies like Airbnb to provide solutions for short-term rentals and vacation rental properties. The company and its team have grown to include an enterprise-focused vertical, iglooworks , which caters to large-scale access management and a multitude of industries like property management and facilities management. igloo is headquartered in Singapore with 8 regional offices worldwide, with its North America headquarters in Austin, Texas. For more information and to learn more about igloo, visit https://www.igloocompany.co .

About OYO:

OYO is a global platform that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 185K hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia. For more information, visit here .

