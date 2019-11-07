Igloo Software Named One of The Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

KITCHENER-WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Igloo Software , the leading provider of digital workplace solutions, today announced it has once again been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Igloo grew its revenue by 174 percent over a three-year period, from 2015 to 2018.

Igloo's Founder & CEO, Dan Latendre, credits the proven ability of Igloo's digital workplace solutions to improve productivity, workplace efficiency, employee engagement, and competitive advantage in leading global enterprises with the company's continued revenue growth. Product innovation, scalability, and the company's industry-leading services and support organization are factors that differentiate Igloo in a crowded market and contribute to its impressive track record of revenue growth.

"Organizations everywhere are realizing the positive correlation between workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational productivity and have made improvements in this area a priority," said Latendre. "As a result, they're looking to purpose-built digital workplace solutions as a way to help. These solutions empower employees to be more productive and engaged at work, helping organizations move away from islands of messaging, traditional intranets, file sharing apps and fragmented knowledge hubs towards the vision of a unified corporate digital destination that inspires employees and truly improves the way people work. We're honored to be recognized for our innovation and results in this area and be named to this prestigious list for the fifth consecutive year."

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Igloo Software

Igloo is a leading provider of digital workplace solutions, helping companies move beyond traditional intranets to inspiring digital destinations that improve communication, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and culture. All Igloo solutions are 100% cloud-based, mobile-enabled, and integrate with the leading enterprise systems and cloud apps your business relies on. By centralizing all information, Igloo provides a single-source-of-truth and enables a more productive and engaged workforce.

About Deloitte

