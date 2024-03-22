Igloocompany Redefines Home Access Control with Smart Lock Solutions in the USA

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- igloocompany, or igloo , a growing presence in home access control solutions, is proud to announce its significant expansion into the United States of America, marking a milestone in the company's global growth strategy. With a rapidly growing customer base across North America, igloo is poised to impact the landscape of home security.

a rugged and durable pin code enabled smart padlock from igloohome that is locking an exterior gate with a stainless steel chain. The color of the padlock and gate are both black.

igloo offers a comprehensive suite of access control products tailored to the unique needs of single family home owners and tenants alike. From exterior and interior doors to sheds, gates, patio boxes, storage lockers and beyond, igloo's innovative solutions address a multitude of access control challenges faced by modern single family residents. Furthermore igloo products are integrated with a wide range of Single Family operators as well as self showing providers for a comprehensive real estate hardware and software portfolio. Services such as Airbnb, NterNow and SmartRent allow you to easily rent your property or other shareable assets with the igloo locks you already own.

Key highlights of igloo's hardware product offerings include:

Deadbolt Go: The perfect biometric addition to any front, side, back or interior door, in-law suite, carriage house, or auxiliary dwelling unit, providing robust security and seamless fingerprint access control.

The perfect biometric addition to any front, side, back or interior door, in-law suite, carriage house, or auxiliary dwelling unit, providing robust security and seamless fingerprint access control. IoT Deadbolt: A cellular powered smart deadbolt with direct to cloud connectivity over NB-IoT & LTE-M compatible with multiple carriers in the USA for extensive coverage nationwide. With live notifications and monitoring, It's perfect for self-touring, rental property management, and assisted living applications.

A cellular powered smart deadbolt with direct to cloud connectivity over NB-IoT & LTE-M compatible with multiple carriers in the for extensive coverage nationwide. With live notifications and monitoring, It's perfect for self-touring, rental property management, and assisted living applications. Padlock 2: Durable and weatherproof, the world's toughest smart padlock is ideal for securing sheds, delivery boxes, exterior gates, fences, and patio boxes, offering peace of mind for owners.

Durable and weatherproof, the world's toughest smart padlock is ideal for securing sheds, delivery boxes, exterior gates, fences, and patio boxes, offering peace of mind for owners. Padlock Lite: A compact yet powerful biometric smart lock for school, equipment and storage lockers, cabinets, garage storage, tool boxes, hard cases, bags, luggage and more.

A compact yet powerful biometric smart lock for school, equipment and storage lockers, cabinets, garage storage, tool boxes, hard cases, bags, luggage and more. Keybox 3: Designed for remote key storage, perfect for summer lake houses, cabins, cars, trailers, boats, campers, and other assets, offering convenience and access control from anywhere.

All igloocompany products are powered by the intuitive igloohome mobile application, enabling users to effortlessly create, share, revoke, and monitor access right from their smartphones. With the Wifi Bridge, igloocompany's hardware seamlessly connects with home Wifi, providing users with a truly wireless and remote-controlled experience.

"Our solutions boast reliable smart features through an array of lock options adaptable to virtually any aspect of your home. Anchored by our igloohome mobile application, the entire ecosystem serves as a centralized hub for access control, empowering users with seamless management capabilities at their fingertips." Said Paul Hoggard, Head of Americas.

Imagine the convenience of automatic unlocking, where your hands are free to carry groceries or wrangle children as you approach your door. With igloocompany's smart locks, this becomes a reality, integrating into your daily routine. Additionally, an auto-lock feature ensures peace of mind, knowing your house is always secure, remembering to lock up becomes a thing of the past. Picture the freedom of not being physically tied down to your house when visitors, friends, guests, or relatives need to be let in. Moreover, imagine the reassurance of receiving instant notifications late at night when your loved ones return home, ensuring their safe arrival and providing added peace of mind. But most importantly, enjoy the freedom offered when you can walk out of your home without worrying about your keys.

As igloo continues to expand its presence in North America, the company remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that redefine home access control. For more information about igloocompany and its range of products, visit https://www.igloocompany.co/

About igloocompany (igloo):

Founded by Anthony Chow and Kelvin Ho, igloo is a leading smart access technology company that designs and manufactures smart locks and IoT devices with a holistic enterprise software ecosystem.

Initially established under the name igloohome , the company set out to create "a world without keys," quickly establishing partnerships with companies like Airbnb to provide solutions for short-term rentals and vacation rental properties. The company and its team have grown to include an enterprise-focused vertical, iglooworks , which caters to large-scale access management and a multitude of industries like property management and facilities management. igloo is headquartered in Singapore with 8 regional offices worldwide, with its North America headquarters in Austin, Texas. For more information and to learn more about igloo, visit https://www.igloocompany.co.

Media relations

Siddartha Butalia

Regional Marketing Lead - US

[email protected]

Janan Kwek

Regional Marketing Lead - APAC

[email protected]

SOURCE igloocompany, Inc.