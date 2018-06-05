Igloo's Latest Study Exposes Major Shortfalls in Collaboration and Knowledge Management Practices Among U.S. Organizations

In addition to finding employees lack a central hub for storing company documents and information, Igloo found policies and guidelines around security and privacy are largely unclear.

Findings from the study include:

32 percent of employees have avoided sharing a document with a colleague because it would take too long to find.

"It's alarming to see how many organizations lack clear collaboration and knowledge management solutions," said Mike Hicks, Vice President, Marketing & Strategy at Igloo Software. "Employees should always have convenient access to the most recent documents and company policies, and it's up to organizations to make this information easily available company-wide."

In addition to general findings around knowledge management at organizations, Igloo Software examined different industries and departments within organizations to uncover disparities in knowledge management practices. Questions centered around app use at the workplace, security, and practices for sharing and accessing documents.

Departmental and industry findings include:

53 percent of healthcare professionals are only somewhat confident that a document they are accessing is the most updated version.

"The workplace is always evolving, and at Igloo Software, our goal is to help organizations digitally transform, providing employees with a simple and effective way to collaborate and communicate," added Hicks. "This study allows us to dive deeper into the challenges organizations across the board are facing, so we can better help companies overcome these obstacles that are impacting productivity and innovation."

To see Igloo Software's "State of the Digital Workplace 2018" study, please visit

https://www.igloosoftware.com/blog/infographic-the-state-of-the-digital-workplace-2018.

