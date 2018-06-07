IGN gears up for E3 2018

A live broadcast from downtown Los Angeles will kick off more than 40 hours of content – available to gamers around the globe on an unprecedented 22 platforms, including IGN.com, IGN mobile apps on iOS and Android, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, IGN's Snapchat Discover channel, and OTT apps including Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4.

IGN's live E3 coverage will include action from the show floor, the major platform and publisher events, and IGN's respected pre-and-post shows with up-to-the-minute analysis and trusted insight from IGN's expert personalities. Fans will be able to watch, chat along, and interact with IGN's hosts and game developers, right from the IGN homepage.

IGN will also be the place to find exclusive live game demos and appearances from gaming's biggest names, all from IGN's stage on the show floor. IGN's E3 coverage will include publisher events from Nintendo, Playstation, Xbox, EA, and Bethesda, as well as EPIC's Fortnite 50v50 ProAm.

IGN is committed to ensuring fans can enjoy E3 no matter what device or platform they use. During E3 2017 week, IGN's content reached an incredible 87 million gamers worldwide – generating over 212 million video views, totalling a staggering 10.3 million hours watched.

This year, IGN's live E3 coverage will be presented on D|XP, Disney XD's primetime programming destination for gaming enthusiasts of all ages, with a core demographic of age 13+. This marks the first time IGN's livestreams from E3 will also be available on TV. Recaps showcasing highlights from E3 will also be featured on Disney XD.

IGN also once again partners with Twitter at E3, bringing the element of real-time conversation to IGN's E3 coverage. IGN and Twitter will build on their successful E3 partnership in 2017 that resulted in 45 million livestream views globally on Twitter.

Elsewhere at E3, IGN has plans to create bespoke Instagram Stories straight from the show floor and custom shows for Snapchat Discover.

Mitch Galbraith, EVP and GM and IGN Entertainment said:

"E3 is the biggest week of the year for video games and we believe IGN's coverage is the best way for game fans to experience it short of actually being there in person. This year we will stream more than 40 hours live to IGN's 170 million users, across 110 countries, via almost every platform where gamers seek out content. We're delighted to team up with Disney XD and Twitter in 2018 – like IGN they understand the joy of E3 and they are committed to sharing that joy with gamers around the World."

About IGN Entertainment

IGN Entertainment is the leading Internet media company focused on the video game and entertainment enthusiast markets. IGN reaches more than 170 million monthly users and is followed by more than 11 million subscribers on YouTube and 31 million users on social platforms. IGN also publishes daily content on Snapchat Discover. Established in 1996, IGN is operated by digital media company Ziff Davis, LLC, a subsidiary of j2 Global, Inc. IGN is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Sydney and London. IGN content is localized in 25 languages and 114 countries and hosted on websites and native applications on mobile, connected TV, and Xbox and PlayStation platforms. For more information, visit www.IGN.com and follow @IGN on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

