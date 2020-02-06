Ignacio Carnicero named as BBVA USA Chief Risk Officer

In the U.S. Carnicero will be responsible for continued integration of the bank's risk culture, even as he builds on the strong risk foundation that was previously laid across the bank's U.S. operations. BBVA USA President and CEO Javier Rodríguez Soler said Carnicero's position is critical to the safe and sound operation of the bank as it continues its digital transformation.

"BBVA has long had a strong orientation toward risk, as a vital component of how we manage the bank day-to-day," he said. "In the years that BBVA has been in the U.S., we've embedded a strong foundational risk culture and now, as we move forward in our digital transformation efforts, and in order to achieve the growth we desire, we must continue operationalizing it. Ignacio's leadership will guide the team to continue performing at a high level."

Prior to his most recent role in Global Risk Management, Carnicero was Global Head of Portfolio Management for CIB. He's been with BBVA for more than 12 years and spent time at Santander Bank and at consulting firm Afi before joining the Group.

Carnicero received his bachelor's degree at Universidad of Valladolid and his master's in quantitative finance from the Center for Monetary and Financial Studies. He also has a Financial Risk Manager (FRM) certification.

Carnicero replaces Javier Hernandez, who has joined the board of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. in order to provide continuity in the bank's already strong risk culture.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

