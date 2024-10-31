Ignacio del Pino appointed Chief Investment Officer of Ferrovial

After 13 years of successful contribution to the company, Maria Teresa Pulido will retire from her role as Chief Strategy Officer on Dec 31

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, has approved the appointment of Ignacio del Pino as Chief Investment Officer of Ferrovial, effective 1st of November 2024. Formerly Corporate Finance Director, he will join Ferrovial's Management Committee, reporting to Ferrovial CEO Ignacio Madridejos.

As Chief Investment Officer he will be responsible for the successful implementation of the company's capital allocation strategy. The Chief Investment Officer will assist the CEO and the Board in designing the company's capital allocation policy, provide strategic direction to portfolio companies, identify and assess the investment and divestment opportunities available to Ferrovial, and work with the CFO to allocate financial resources to business divisions with the goal of optimizing long- term shareholder returns and the risk profile of the company.

In addition, after 13 years of successful contribution to the company, Maria Teresa Pulido will retire from her role as Chief Strategy Officer on Dec 31. Ignacio del Pino will take over her responsibilities including developing and implementing Ferrovial's vision and strategy. Maria Teresa will stay in the company until April 2025 to support the transition and handover.

Ignacio del Pino, who joined Ferrovial in 2017, has previously held different positions at Cintra in the US. He was appointed Corporate Finance Director of Ferrovial in January 2023, reporting to Ernesto López Mozo, Chief Financial Officer. He was responsible for financing and treasury, investor relations and investment analysis. Ignacio del Pino holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He began his professional career working in investment banking and private equity at JP Morgan and Oaktree Capital Management.

"We would like to thank Maria Teresa for her role in defining and deploying the strategic transformation of the company to maximize the value generation to our shareholders and to wish Ignacio lots of success in his new responsibilities," said Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial CEO.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 24,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is triple listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the Spanish Stock Exchanges and Nasdaq and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good, and all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

