Ignacio Salgado's new book "The Three Origins of Humanity", a profound work that brings us impressive revelations about the man's origins.

Throughout history, the knowledge and understanding of man has been evolving, both in science and technology, with unanswered questions about our origins, because we do not understand our behavior. In this book the author presents the true "GEN" or DNA of man and the angelic race, where we will understand how and why the different types of human races were born, taking the biblical view, that says that all the lineages of earth were made from one blood, also we will know about the ancestral origin of the European man, Japheth and finally we'll get to the theory of the true and uncontaminated DNA of Set, third son of Adam and Eve, which will be the people of Israel.

The book brings us information about each continent origin, like the man of America, how they come to evolve, taking into account its ancestral origin. In which an erroneous theory says: "Man comes from the monkey", without knowing his true angelic DNA, to perfect himself in what we are today. The author explains where the link of each race begins and how it was lost. The first semen is through Satan in Cain, the second semen through fallen angels giving birth to human beasts, and the third semen is from Set, uncontaminated semen resulting in the people of Israel.

Published by Page Publishing, Ignacio Salgado's wonderful book "The Three Origins of Humanity" brings us an investigation work where the true DNA of Cain is evidenced and also what kind of race he was, the sin of the angels of God with the human race, and the kind of humans they procreated, and how this GEN transcended, and through whom. All these races are scattered throughout the hemisphere, is what we know today as: the Mayas, Incas, and other races.

Readers who wish to experience this wonderful, intriguing and challenging work can purchase "The Three Origins of Humanity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

