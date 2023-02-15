Igneo Infrastructure Partners Completes Acquisition of US Signal

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Igneo Infrastructure Partners, a global infrastructure investment manager with US$16.5 billion in assets, has completed its acquisition of US Signal Company, LLC (US Signal), a leading data center and network solutions provider.

Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., US Signal provides network, data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services to regional enterprise customers and large national telecommunications carriers. It operates a 9,500 route mile fiber network and eight data centers across nine states in the upper Midwest.

"Igneo enters 2023 with strong momentum. We are excited to add US Signal to our growing portfolio in North America, where we continue to see strong tailwinds in the digital infrastructure sector," said Michael Ryder, partner and co-head of Igneo in North America. "This is our third global investment in the digital sector. Our focus remains on high-quality, mid-market, critical infrastructure businesses like US Signal."

US Signal represents Igneo's first investment in the U.S. telecommunications sector and the fourth platform asset in North America. During the last four years, Igneo has invested more than US$2.0 billion of capital in Terra-Gen, Rialto Bioenergy and Patriot Rail.

Paul Van Hyfte, president of US Signal, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Igneo to support our strategic goals, including investment in and expansion of our data centers and fiber network, as we continue to provide unparalleled service to our customers."

US Signal was advised by Bank Street and Dickinson Wright. Igneo was advised by KeyBanc Capital Markets and Mayer Brown.

About US Signal

US Signal, founded in 2001, is a leading IT solutions provider, offering connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services – powered by its wholly owned and operated robust fiber network. US Signal also helps customers optimize their IT resources through the provision of managed and professional services. For more information, visit www.ussignal.com.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo Infrastructure Partners invests in high-quality, mid-market infrastructure companies in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. It is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$16.5 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2022 on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world. For more information, visit igneoip.com.

Media inquiries

Newton Park PR:

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

E: [email protected]

E: [email protected]

T: +1 847-507-2229

T: +1 617-312-4281

Important information

This press release is intended for information only, aimed solely at the media and should not be further distributed to individual and/or corporate investors, and financial advisers and/or distributors. The information included within this document and any supplemental documentation provided should not be copied, reproduced or redistributed without the prior written consent of First Sentier Investors.

SOURCE Igneo Infrastructure Partners