IgNight Healing of Mind, Body and Spirit - a Transformational Event With 216 Flow Arts Classes

JOSHUA TREE, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for one of the largest yoga and flow weekends on the West Coast – IgNight Flow Retreat. Featuring over 200 workshops in flow arts including yoga, martial arts, poi, archery, cyr wheels, juggling, staff, fire fans, hoop, aerial, dance, acro yoga, parkour, circus arts, astronomy, fire walking, sweat lodge and even magic, this event brings together flow artists from all over the globe to Joshua Tree for one weekend. Attendees can choose to take as many classes as they want from a never-ending schedule of elite flow teachers.

Flow is the state of optimal experience that occurs when the body and mind are in dynamic balance. It's when the NOW is so compelling that everything else fades away. "It has been found that people who experience a lot of flow in their daily lives also develop other positive traits, such as high concentration, high self-esteem, and even greater health." - via Lance P. Hickey, Ph.D., for Huffington Post

Juggling therapy may be effective for the treatment of anxiety disorders. This year, IgNight is opening a scholarship program for veterans suffering from PTSD and will offer lodging and tickets to those looking to heal by learning a moving meditation. IgNight Flow Arts is a 501(c)(3) Public Charitable Foundation which allows tax-exempt donations to help fund its many educational programs.

Our teachers are world-class performers and are hand-picked for their outstanding ability to teach. From Cirque du Soleil to Lucent Dossier, their resumes speak for themselves. Teachers perform in a special showcase on both Friday and Saturday nights and promise spectacular fire tricks that can't be seen anywhere else.

Tickets are now on sale for the event which happens April 26th - 30th, 2018, and takes place at The Institute of Mentalphysics, 59700 29 Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, CA 92252. Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor, vendor, member of the press or volunteer should contact info@ignight.com.

For more information, please visit www.ignight.com or visit us on social media on Facebook: @IgnightFlowArts, Instagram: @IgnightFlowArts, Twitter: @IgnightFlow, and LinkedIn: @Ignight Flow Arts.

Media Visits: Complimentary media visits are available for journalists on assignment or with approved credentials. If preferred, a press rate can be negotiated.

