ignio™ Wins Award for First Use of Machine Learning Within the Workload Automation (WLA) Analytics Industry

Connecting organizations across a common automation language, WLA builds skills that reduce errors, speed development and remove highly repetitive work, which increases productivity and reliability in defining automated tasks. As WLA continues to evolve, digitization increases and IT accelerates the integration of new technologies such as machine learning.

In its quarterly WLA Radar Summary Report, EMA recognized ignio™ for Batch™, underscoring how it keeps business processes running smoothly, reducing the time required to plan and make changes with impact analysis in minutes. Workload automation for batch jobs execution is critical to the proper operations for enterprises that have large numbers of transactions within banking and financial services, retail and manufacturing industries. For services running over 100,000 batch jobs on a daily basis, any failure could lead to business downtime the next day.

ignio™ for Batch™ solves the following major issues:

Complex interdependencies across multiple job schedulers, workloads, business units, infrastructure resources, and performance requirements – ignio™ provides clear visibility and intelligence across this wide swath of technology, resulting in a MTTR (mean time to repair) reduction by over 70%.

Ever-evolving IT environments make it a challenge in assessing the impact of change – ignio™ can help run complex simulations to determine the impact of batch job changes within a few minutes and with over 90% accuracy.

"We're thrilled ignio™ for Batch is recognized in our unique ability to solve critical batch job problems," said Akhilesh Tripathi, Chief Commercial Officer at Digitate. "We apply artificial intelligence to significantly improve existing processes. It's an area that has not seen much innovation in the last few years and our customers are extremely excited about what we can do for them."

"The capabilities demonstrated by ignio™ and its quick turnaround in identifying a problem is unprecedented," said Dan Twing, EMA analyst. "We were impressed by its nimbleness in seamlessly integrating with existing enterprise batch and workload automation systems."

The EMA Radar for WLA report can viewed here.

About Digitate

Digitate™ leverages machine learning and AI (artificial intelligence) to intelligently manage IT and business operations. Our award-winning product, ignio™, is a cognitive automation solution that helps IT rapidly identify and remediate outages in minutes. ignio's unique pre-built knowledge allows customers to realize the value of AI in significantly less time than other solutions. It binds together disparate but interconnected business applications, processes, and the underlying infrastructure to drive smart decisions and perform actions autonomously.

Digitate is a new venture of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) founded in 2015 as a wholly-owned entity. Digitate is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA and Pune, India.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that partners with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com .

