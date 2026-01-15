IGNITE 2026 Targets CIO Execution and Leadership Priorities as Info-Tech Research Group Expands Regional Event Series Across North America

As CIOs and senior IT leaders face increasing pressure to translate strategy into execution amid accelerating technological change, demand continues to grow for strategic forums that combine analyst insight with peer exchange. Building on the momentum of its flagship Info-Tech LIVE conference series, Info-Tech Research Group is expanding its IGNITE events for 2026, delivering a more immersive, two-day regional experience designed to deepen engagement, strengthen local IT communities, and reinforce the research themes shaping enterprise transformation.

ARLINGTON, Va. , Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the return and expansion of its IGNITE event series for 2026. Powered by Info-Tech LIVE, IGNITE is a regional conference series that brings the firm's research insights, analyst expertise, and peer-driven discussion to key North American cities through a focused, two-day format.

Designed to complement Info-Tech LIVE, the IGNITE series extends the firm's flagship conference experience into regional markets, giving CIOs and senior IT leaders additional opportunities throughout the year to engage with Info-Tech's research, connect with peers, and apply practical guidance to their most pressing priorities. The 2026 series follows the same guiding theme as Info-Tech LIVE, "Transform IT. Transform Everything.", reinforcing Info-Tech's focus on helping technology leaders move from strategy to measurable outcomes.

"IGNITE plays an important role in how we support IT leaders throughout the year," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "By bringing our research, analysts, and peer community into regional markets, IGNITE reinforces the priorities explored at LIVE while giving leaders strategic, focused opportunities to engage with the guidance they need to execute."

2026 Info-Tech IGNITE Event Locations

For 2026, Info-Tech has evolved the IGNITE format into a two-day experience to support deeper engagement, more meaningful peer interaction, and expanded access to analyst-led guidance. Each event will feature a curated agenda that includes keynote sessions from Info-Tech analysts, role- and sector-specific breakout sessions, facilitated networking opportunities, and one-on-one analyst meetings, delivering a high-impact experience while maintaining the regional focus of the series.

The 2026 Info-Tech IGNITE event series will take place across select North American locations, including:

Toronto (April 16 – 17, 2026)

Fairmont Royal York, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, Detroit, Michigan, United States

Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park, Chicago, Illinois, United States

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Each Info-Tech IGNITE event is designed to bring together IT leaders from across public and private sectors for focused discussion on leadership, execution, and the technologies reshaping the enterprise. The series also serves as a connective thread across Info-Tech's broader LIVE ecosystem, reinforcing research themes and helping leaders stay engaged with evolving priorities throughout the year.

Further details on agendas, featured analysts, and registration will be announced in the coming months. For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech Events page.

Media Passes for Info-Tech IGNITE 2026

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech IGNITE events to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

