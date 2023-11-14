IGNITE Broward, South Florida’s Most Exciting Festival of Art and Technology, Returns January 24-28, 2024

Presented by Broward Cultural Division and Mad Arts, IGNITE doubles in size with 27 Immersive Experiences in Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach, with free admission for all

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward County Cultural Division and Mad Arts are pleased to announce the return of IGNITE Broward , South Florida's most exciting, family-friendly festival of interactive art and technology. The third annual IGNITE festival runs from January 24 through 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach, with an array of immersive and interactive light and sound-based experiences created by top national and international artists and designers using the most innovative digital technologies.

Making this year's public program even more dynamic and engaging, IGNITE 2024 offers a rich series of events. At the festival kickoff in Esplanade Park, guests will dance to a live audiovisual show featuring projection art by Holly Danger and electronic music by Tapered Shapes. Throughout the festival, Mad Arts will host hands-on workshops, lectures, and performances by Tine Bech Studio, Richard Vergez, and Holly Danger. From poetry reading via interactive 3D holoboxes by Ana María Caballero to live performance that integrates traditional mural painting with digital projection art by Rosanna Kalis, these programs are thoughtfully curated for everyone to experience the power of immersive art.

Recognizing the need for a signature cultural event that would bring people together following the pandemic, the Broward Cultural Division established a partnership with Mad Arts to launch IGNITE Broward. Since 2022, the festival has grown from 10,000 visitors to over 30,000 in 2023.

Phillip Dunlap, director of the Broward Cultural Division, said he expects IGNITE's audience to grow even further this January, noting the festival's wide appeal. "The sensory-rich artworks on display show how groundbreaking technology can be used to create extraordinary social experiences that evoke a sense of wonder in us all," he said.

"With 19 artists and 27 exhibits, IGNITE Broward is doubling in size for 2024, and we are honored to bring some of the most cutting-edge technologies and innovative talent to the Broward community," said Marc Aptakin, CEO of Mad Arts. "Our goal for the third installment of IGNITE Broward is to create the most accessible, immersive experience for attendees of all ages."

This year's festival boasts artists from the United States, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Canada. Several of the artists will have their works remain on view for one year at the new Mad Arts Museum, set to open on January 30, 2024.

Please see the full lineup of events below.

Kick-Off Event

Wednesday, January 24, 7-10 PM

Museum of Discovery & Science Atrium (401 SW 2 St., Fort Lauderdale)

Join the countdown and celebrate the beginning of IGNITE Broward.

IGNITE Broward

January 24-28, 2024

Schedule and Locations

Daily 10 AM - 8 PM: 22 exhibits will take over the gallery and exterior spaces at Mad Arts in Dania Beach (481 S. Federal Highway), with extended viewing until 11 PM on Friday and Saturday. Artworks by Shuster + Moseley , LP Rondeau , Adrien M & Claire B, Studio McGuire , OLO Creative Farm, Makoto Tojiki, JS Baillat, Ottomata, Diagraf , Thomas Garnier , Jaime Reyes + ReThread , Holly Danger, Richard Vergez, Akiko Yamashita, Josh Miller & Angela Fraleigh , Rosanna Kalis , MadLabs , and Tine Bech Studio will be on display.

Nightly 6 - 10 PM: Downtown Fort Lauderdale will feature five spectacular outdoor, digital, light-based art sculptures and 3D projection mapping installations at the Museum of Discovery & Science (401 SW 2 St.) and Esplanade Park (400 SW 2 St.) with extended viewing until 11 PM on Friday and Saturday. Artworks by MadLabs , Ottomata, ANAISA FRANCO STUDIO , Tine Bech Studio , and Scot DiStefano / Verve Multi will be on display.

For more information, visit IGNITEBroward.com .

About Broward County Cultural Division

The Broward County Cultural Division advances arts and culture throughout greater Fort Lauderdale. It invests in the creative sector and provides capacity-building opportunities for artists, organizations, and talent through events and activities fueling Broward's creative infrastructure. The Cultural Division incorporates the county's Public Art & Design program and grants initiatives that provide over $6 million in annual support for Broward-based cultural organizations and artists while engaging the community in education and advocacy initiatives. For more information on programs, grants, calls-to-artists, and more, visit @BrowardArts on Instagram , Facebook , or Broward.org/Arts

About Mad Arts

Mad Arts offers itself as a platform for discovering new ideas and technology. Working alongside emerging, established, and outsider artists, we consider our space a playground for collaborators and guests alike. Mad Arts exists as a fluid space where the settings change with each project. It hosts exhibitions, activations, and events that bridge traditional mediums with interactive and immersive media innovations. Powered by MadLabs, a team of skilled creatives, Mad Arts is an incubator for technology-forward projects and collaborations. They encourage experimentation with new technologies to expand the horizon of how we can share ideas. For more information on exhibitions, programs, and events, visit yeswearemadarts.com or @madarts_space on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

