Ignite Counseling Colorado Announces Exciting Move to Expanded Healing Space

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Counseling Colorado, a leading provider of counseling services in the Denver metro area, is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new, expanded healing space strategically located at 8670 Wolff Court, Suite 290 Westminster CO 80031. This expansion offers a spacious and welcoming environment designed to enhance the therapeutic experience for clients.

Specializing in OCD, Trauma, and Addictions, Ignite Counseling Colorado offers evidence-based treatments such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Exposure and Response Prevention Therapy, and Prolonged Exposure therapy, the expanded space allows Ignite Counseling Colorado to broaden its range of services and accommodate a growing clientele.

Amidst economic challenges, our community requires accessible, expert mental health care more than ever. This expansion ensures that Coloradans have access to the mental health support they need through utilization of their health insurance, Medicaid and affordable counseling options offered at Ignite.

"As a fundamental human right, compassionate, expert, and accessible mental health care should be available to every Coloradan. At Ignite, we are committed to upholding this principle by providing unparalleled support to our community, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Ignite Counseling Colorado's new facility not only underscores its dedication to client-centered care but also reflects its vision of building a resilient and thriving community. By expanding its capacity and enhancing its offerings, Ignite Counseling Colorado aims to reach more individuals in need of support and to make a positive impact on mental health outcomes in the region." ~ Carla D'Agostino-Vigil, Founder and Clinical Director

To learn more about Ignite Counseling Colorado and its comprehensive range of counseling services, please visit ignitecounselingcolorado.com.

About Ignite Counseling Colorado:

Ignite Counseling Colorado is a leading provider of counseling services dedicated to supporting individuals, couples, and families on their journey toward healing and growth. With a team of compassionate and experienced therapists, Ignite Counseling Colorado offers a range of therapeutic modalities tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients. Services include individual counseling, couples counseling, group therapy, and specialized programs for specific mental health concerns such as OCD, trauma, and addictions.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13011559

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Ignite Counseling Colorado