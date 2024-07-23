IGNITE Enterprise Accelerator from Insight Partners Gains Momentum with Second Cohort, Highlighting Growing Demand by Enterprise Leaders for Tech Team Participation

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software investor Insight Partners has seen growing demand for its IGNITE Enterprise Accelerator (IEA), a professional growth program that equips enterprise executives and their teams with the tools, knowledge, and connections to stay ahead of tech trends and drive innovation. Now in its second cohort, the IEA's momentum is underscored by the 2024 State of Enterprise Tech Report—IGNITE's latest research on the current and future state of enterprise technology with insights from 400+ senior tech leaders.

IGNITE is Insight Partners' network of more than 2,000 senior tech executives across 850+ global enterprises who leverage the firm's deep industry expertise and investment knowledge to inform their technology strategies. The IGNITE network's value is derived from its position at the center of the software ecosystem, bringing together innovative founders from Insight's portfolio of software startup and ScaleUp companies with corporate executives setting technology strategies within Global 2000 companies. This collaboration fosters a mutually beneficial environment to connect, share insights, and forge strategic partnerships.

Growing demand to accelerate innovation in the enterprise

The inaugural IGNITE Enterprise Accelerator (IEA) cohort of 2023 welcomed 550+ participants from 75+ global enterprises. The program spans six months and offers a curated curriculum that dives into four key priority areas for enterprise tech leaders: Cybersecurity, Data & AI, Digital Experience, and Modern Infrastructure & Developer Ecosystem. Led by Insight Partners' investment experts, domain leads, and portfolio company founders, IEA participants gain strategic insight into these priority areas through tailored, structured programs and access to Insight's expertise and portfolio.

The second IEA program, first announced in March, was immediately oversubscribed. This cohort was capped at 800 participants from 140+ enterprise companies. The growing demand for this program highlights enterprises' need to innovate strategically and deepen their understanding of transformative technologies. It also reaffirms Insight Partners' dedication to nurturing innovation and driving critical connections between the software sector and leading enterprises.

"We are thrilled with the significant interest and participation in the IEA by leading enterprises around the world. Having led strategic operations at global companies, I understand the business challenges they face and the acute need for a program that can elevate their tech organizations," said Mike Hayes, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "By empowering enterprises with the knowledge and tools they need to innovate and thrive, the IEA uplifts industries, individuals and societies. The "do well by doing good" ethos championed by the IEA is something I'm very proud of."

The second IEA has at least 200+ participants in four distinct tracks, with Data & AI seeing the strongest demand. Each track includes briefings on topics imperative to today's enterprises, such as:

Cybersecurity : The trend of cyber innovation following emerging technologies, including security tools leveraging AI to automate and drive efficiency.

: The trend of cyber innovation following emerging technologies, including security tools leveraging AI to automate and drive efficiency. Data & AI : The rise of and opportunities in generative AI and the importance of data governance.

: The rise of and opportunities in generative AI and the importance of data governance. Digital Experience : Improving the customer experience by leveraging real-time data and communicating data privacy.

: Improving the customer experience by leveraging real-time data and communicating data privacy. Modern Infrastructure & Developer Ecosystem: The massive tools gap in AI development and best practices for developing successful AI applications.

In addition to some of the world's leading enterprises, the second IEA cohort also includes members of T200 Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to elevating women executives and C-suite leaders in technology. IGNITE's partnership with T200 is helping to further Insight's mission to support diversity and gender equality by creating more representation in the cohort.

The mutual benefit for enterprises and ScaleUps

Corporate CIOs and senior leaders benefit from the IEA's structured programs that support their entire tech organization. Companies such as Bayer, Mercedes Benz, Reckitt, and UnitedHealth Group have received access to investor perspectives, exposure to cutting-edge technology, and opportunities to expand their peer network through curated events. Additionally, IEA participants have the chance to deepen their advisory experience by sharing their knowledge and expertise on current and prospective investments. This hands-on approach ensures that participants not only gain theoretical knowledge but can also apply it in real-world scenarios.

"The IEA program provides our talent with external exposure opportunities to cutting-edge technology, advisory roles, and exclusive events, allowing them to expand their knowledge and stay at the forefront of industry trends," said Filippo Catalano, Chief Information & Digitisation Officer at Reckitt.

For Insight's portfolio of category-defining software companies, the IEA provides visionary founders and executives with insights into how enterprises develop their tech priorities and budgets. Additionally, their solutions are strategically matched with enterprise needs and receive direct executive feedback on enterprise positioning and product roadmap through advisory programs.

"Presenting at the IEA program provided us with direct access to enterprise executives who are our target market, and we were able to make valuable connections that have opened doors for collaboration and growth," said Maor Bin, CEO & Co-founder of Adaptive Shield.

