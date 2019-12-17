Ignite Funding Earns Designation as Best of Las Vegas

"This recognition is a testament to the quality of service Ignite Funding provides and the impact that we have made in our industry and in the community," says Carrie Cook, President of Ignite Funding. "Ignite Funding is the conduit in connecting bankable borrowers with sophisticated investors seeking collateralized real estate investment opportunities through First Trust Deed investments. To date, we have facilitated 1,065 real estate investments, funded $691 million, provided 47 borrowers in 12 states with the ability to acquire and develop over 12,000 acres of land, 7,500 residential lots and 1.5 million square feet of commercial space."

These statistics unveil a significant gap in lending that Ignite Funding fills by providing homebuilders and developers with a reliable lending source not available with financial institutions. This gap gives investors the opportunity to participate in real estate investments that offer double-digit annualized returns to build wealth in their retirement portfolio.

"Ignite Funding is honored to be distinguished as one of the best in such a competitive industry," said Ms. Cook, "We are grateful to all the employees, friends, borrowers and loyal investors that voted in confidence of the company."

To learn more, visit https://ignitefunding.com, view the Best of Las Vegas results at https://bestoflasvegas.com/listing/best-commercial-real-estate-broker-2019

