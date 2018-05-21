Ignite Funding Proves Trust Deed Investments Build Communities and Wealth for Investors with Half a Billion Funded

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Funding today announced that on May 18, 2018 they surpassed half a billion dollars in Trust Deed investments on behalf of its thousands of investors. As a licensed commercial broker, Ignite Funding is the conduit in connecting bankable borrowers with sophisticated investors seeking collateralized real estate investment opportunities. These 970 real estate investments provided 41 borrowers in 11 states with the ability to acquire and develop over 10,000 acres of land, 7,000 residential lots and 600,000 square feet of commercial space.
"These statistics make you realize the impact Ignite Funding has made in communities throughout the Western United States, and we could not do this without our investors and the trust they have put in us," states Carrie Cook, President of Ignite Funding. Ignite Funding attributes it success to its full-service real estate investor experience. "Outsourcing is not an option for us, as we stand behind every real estate investment originated for our investors from cradle to grave. Investors will never be passed on to another loan servicer or asset manager," Cook stated.
Ignite Funding encourages potential real estate investors to become part of the next half a billion funded.
About Ignite Funding
Ignite Funding fills a lending gap by providing homebuilders and developers a reliable lending source not available with small, mid-size and large financial institutions. This gap in lending options allows investors an opportunity to participate in real estate investments that offer double-digit annualized returns to build wealth in their retirement portfolio.
