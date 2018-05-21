Ignite Funding Proves Trust Deed Investments Build Communities and Wealth for Investors with Half a Billion Funded

"These statistics make you realize the impact Ignite Funding has made in communities throughout the Western United States, and we could not do this without our investors and the trust they have put in us," states Carrie Cook, President of Ignite Funding. Ignite Funding attributes it success to its full-service real estate investor experience. "Outsourcing is not an option for us, as we stand behind every real estate investment originated for our investors from cradle to grave. Investors will never be passed on to another loan servicer or asset manager," Cook stated.

Ignite Funding encourages potential real estate investors to become part of the next half a billion funded.

About Ignite Funding

Ignite Funding fills a lending gap by providing homebuilders and developers a reliable lending source not available with small, mid-size and large financial institutions. This gap in lending options allows investors an opportunity to participate in real estate investments that offer double-digit annualized returns to build wealth in their retirement portfolio.

Contact: Izzy Irizarry

Ignite Funding

Phone 877.739.9094

Fax 702.739.7735

iirizarry@i-managementgroup.com

