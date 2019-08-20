Ignite Gives Independent Veterinary Hospitals The Same Staff Training Power As The Large Corporate Groups

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IGNITE, an all-female, and veterinarian owned, company specializing in job role specific skills training for veterinary teams, and case-based training for veterinarians and veterinary students, announced that Phase II of their learning platform construction is nearing completion.

Of the company's expansion, IGNITE CEO, Jill Clark, DVM, said, "What drives us, at IGNITE, is the desire to improve patient and client outcomes through engaging, easy to use, role specific veterinary education. In a recent study by Kineo, 79% of employees want a bigger focus on Learning and Development at work, and a majority of employees are asking for exciting or engaging content that is personalized to their roles and bite-sized vs. the long-format, one-size-fits-all training that has been the mainstay of veterinary learning in the past. We know that L&D hits high on employees' list of reasons for staying in a job or looking for a new one. We wanted to give independent, single or multi-doctor veterinary hospitals the same high-quality learning tools that large corporate groups provide to their hospitals, without the multi-million dollar learning department investment. We put the control in the hands of the hospital leadership, just as if they designed it themselves, but with the support of IGNITE's faculty, resources, and training content."

IGNITE's just-in-time microlearning combined with constant access to faculty experts who guide conversation, learning and questions, along with the tools for accountability at the hospital level is the formula we want to get out to all hospitals who want to upskill their teams in a way that sticks for the employee and provides results for the hospital.

IGNITE's job role specific subscriptions for veterinary team members include:

CSRs

Practice Managers

Practice Owners

Technicians

Veterinarians

About IGNITE

IGNITE, established in 2016, is a growing veterinary education company with more than 10,000 users. IGNITE's intuitive learning style utilizes just-in-time micro-learning, virtual classrooms under the watchful eye of subject matter experts, accountability methods for employees to demonstrate newly learned skills, 1000s of customizable hospital resources available to download, and much more. IGNITE is a convenient, self-paced education system available 24/7 to subscribers on their desktop or mobile device.

