Ignite International Brands, Ltd. to be Platinum Sponsor at 2020 USA CBD Expo

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite International, Ltd. ("Ignite"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ,OTCQX:BILZF), announces its Platinum Sponsorship of the 2020 USA CBD Expo in Las Vegas. As a premium CPG and lifestyle brand, Ignite brings an elevated edge to the USA CBD Expo displaying its CBD products to consumers and insiders alike. Ignite will also be showcasing new products, including a new line of sports creams, isolate and broad spectrum gummies, tinctures and additional pod flavors for the Ignite One rechargeable vaporizer.

"As a Platinum Sponsor, we are looking forward to the opportunity to expand our network and connect with potential new business partners," said Curtis Heffernan, Executive President of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. "As the CBD community evolves, I think it is the perfect time to come together, share knowledge and further cultivate the industry."

Ignite International Brands, Ltd., founded by entrepreneur and social media mega-influencer Dan Bilzerian, continues to build its presence in the CBD marketplace led by influential business professionals in the industry that expand the brand and grow the company. Ignite prides itself on using a variety of CBD formulations and delivering the purest CBD products possible.

"We're thrilled to have Ignite as one of our Platinum Sponsors for our upcoming Vegas show," added USA CBD Expo Representative Nicole Beiner. "Having one of the leading brands in the industry as part of our show is why we are considered the premier CBD and Hemp event in the country."

The USA CBD Expo will showcase the newest wellness trend rising in popularity across the globe at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 13 to February 15, 2020. During the event, attendees will be able to sample the latest in CBD products, view demonstrations of how and when to use CBD, and learn about the benefits of cannabidiol from industry experts.

For more information visit https://ignitecbd.co/ and https://usacbdexpo.com/ .

ABOUT IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS LTD.

Ignite is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors. Ignite intends to expand its business, which currently includes lifestyle branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and United Kingdom into international jurisdictions such as Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to affect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

