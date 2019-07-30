Ignite International, Ltd. Announces Oliver Holzmann as Global Head of Marketing

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite International, Ltd. ("Ignite" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Oliver Holzmann as the Company's new Global Head of Marketing, reporting to Ignite's President Jim McCormick. Holzmann has operated in various marketing positions orchestrating strategy, planning and execution global marketing teams. He has helped drive the success and growth of some of the world's most valuable lifestyle brands to reach mass audiences.

Mr. Holzmann stated, "I am very excited to join Ignite and play an instrumental role in the creation and global expansion of the brand and its industry-leading products. I've watched the brand develop and evolve over the past year and am excited to continue the rapid momentum Ignite has enjoyed."

Mr. Holzmann's most recent appointment was as VP of Marketing for Red Bull North America where he orchestrated the entire marketing mix, contributing to annual sales growth while defending #1 market position for dollar share. He is known as a visionary and creative professional, with highly analytical and very pragmatic business sense.

"Oliver has a proven track record as a collaborative leader with strong capacity to build, develop and lead high performing marketing teams, making him a perfect fit for Ignite," said Jim McCormick, President of Ignite. "He is smart, strategic and gets 'it', and we are excited to see how he can leverage Ignite to propel the brand forward in this ever-growing industry."

About Ignite International, Ltd.

Founded by Dan Bilzerian, based in Los Angeles, and spanning a wide variety of cannabis and CBD products, Ignite wants to change what users, and society, think about cannabis and CBD. Ignite has built the world's first super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand, currently for sale in dispensaries across California and Nevada with the company's CBD products sold nationally online. From packaging and branding, to what's inside, Ignite delivers at the highest level and builds on the foundation that trust and quality truly matter. For more information on Ignite's complete line of CBD products, visit Ignitecbd.co .

Media Contacts:

Matt Kovacs

BLAZE PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

SOURCE Ignite International, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.ignitecbd.co

