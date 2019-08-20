Ignite International, Ltd. Emerges from 2019 Weedcon Cup with Awards in Three Categories

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier cannabis and CBD brand, Ignite International, Ltd. had a highly decorated weekend at the 2019 Weedcon Cup, taking home trophies in the best hybrid flower, best hybrid preroll, and best indica flower categories.

"Ignite is honored to be awarded these accolades at the Weedcon Cup," said Ignite President Jim McCormick. "We have worked tirelessly to streamline and perfect our Flower Gelato, Sour Diesel Lemon Kush and TriFi Cookies. Taking home first and second place trophies for these products is an honor. It's great to see the hard work pay off, and we'd like to thank everyone that voted."

The Weedcon Cup pits the best products in the Cannabis industry against each other across a number of categories to determine which brands reach the highest standards of quality and excellence. Ignite received the first-place trophy in the Best Hybrid Flower category for their Gelato, as well as second place trophies in best hybrid preroll for Sour Diesel Lemon Kush and best indica flower for their TriFi Cookies.

The event was scheduled as part of the Weedcon West B2B Networking Expo for the Cannabis Community, which took place on the weekend of June 19th-20th featuring the biggest names in cannabis brands, distribution, and farming, as well as a diverse range of clientele and cannabis enthusiasts.

Ignite International, Ltd. is an up and coming leader in the cannabis space. As the world's first super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand, the Weedcon cup is a premiere space for Ignite to win big.

About Ignite International, Ltd.

Founded by Dan Bilzerian, based in Los Angeles, and spanning a wide variety of cannabis and CBD products, Ignite wants to change what users, and society, think about cannabis and CBD. Ignite has built the world's first super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand, currently for sale in dispensaries across California and Nevada with the company's CBD products sold nationally online. From packaging and branding, to what's inside, Ignite delivers at the highest level and builds on the foundation that trust and quality truly matter. For more information on Ignite's complete line of CBD products, visit Ignitecbd.co.

