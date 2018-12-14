Ignite Launches Authentic Apparel E-commerce Store

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite International, Ltd. has launched direct-to- consumer e-commerce sales of apparel and accessories with the opening of Ignite's new e-commerce merchandise store. The store offers a selection of consumer demanded exclusive merchandise including hats, water bottles, hoodies, bikinis, shorts, and t-shirts. The super-premium cannabis brand makes this curated collection available for fans to wear and live the Ignite lifestyle.

The full collection is available now at https://shop.ignite.co/. This adds to a growing product selection from Ignite and is the first opportunity for fans to purchase Ignite apparel and show off the world-famous goat's head logo.

"What brands you choose to buy, wear and display makes a personal statement," said Shannon Bard, COO of Ignite Cannabis Co. "We're getting thousands of requests from fans of the brand to sell them Ignite apparel, especially the items they have seen all over social media and on celebrities and influencers. This is the only place to get that official Ignite merch."

Many of the items available have been featured on founder and Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian's Instagram feed, and on the social media accounts of other celebrities and influencers such as the Ignite Black Beanie available for $30.00, the Ignite Black Bikini available for $75.00 and the Black Bucket Hat available for $40.00. Ignite's premium apparel products are created with detailed precision while providing superior comfort and style.

Ignite opens its merchandise store in conjunction with its continued expansion. It has quickly become a major player in the cannabis industry featuring premium quality cannabis and CBD products delivered in the form of concentrates, pre-rolls, oils and flowers, with new products being continuously released and SKUs repeatedly selling out due to popularity. The CBD line, which contains no THC, gained immediate attention after the CBD Spearmint Vape Pen won the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup "Best CBD Vape Pen."

Ignite's online merchandise store is available online at https://shop.ignite.co/.

About Ignite International, Ltd.

Founded by Dan Bilzerian, based in Los Angeles, and spanning a wide variety of cannabis and CBD products, Ignite wants to change what users, and society, think about cannabis. The company delivers customers superior strains of cannabis and the purest CBD products possible. Ignite has built the world's first super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand, currently for sale in Dispensaries across California with the company's CBD products sold nationally online. From packaging and branding, to what's inside, Ignite delivers at the highest caliber of levels never before seen in this new industry and builds on the foundation that trust and quality truly matter. For more information visit https://ignite.co/ and https://ignitecbd.co/.

About Dan Bilzerian

After being honorably discharged from the Navy following a four-year service, Dan attended the University of Florida where he majored in both business and criminology. He then went on to became one of the world's most successful professional poker players, winning over $50 million in a single year. Despite not adhering to any social norms — and continuing to be unapologetically himself — he developed a flawless trustworthy reputation within the gambling community for always doing what he said he would do, a mindset that he's carried with him into numerous investment opportunities, business ventures, and personal pursuits — creating an empire. Now, he's dedicated to build the most trusted brand in the cannabis industry.

