Ignite Launches 'Ignite X Bō Vaping' CBD Collaboration Line

Bō and Ignite first introduced their partnership with the first two flavors of CBD rechargeable pens at NACS Show 2018 in October 2018. This unique line features Bō's creative vaping design combined with the purest quality CBD oil by Ignite. Rechargeable vape pens pair with disposable CBD pods, each containing 1.5 milliliters of CBD oil, which is more than double the capacity of competitors in the space.

"We set out to both innovate and establish ourselves as a premium product and that's what we continue to do," said COO Shannon Bard. "We're always excited to partner with a company that shares Ignite's passion for excellence and superiority. We recognized Bō Vaping as a leader in their space and saw an opportunity to create something together that nobody has ever done before."

This is the first opportunity to experience Ignite's award-winning CBD through a convenient rechargeable pen. Each pod of CBD is made from all-natural, hemp-derived CBD oil, 0% THC (no psychoactive effects), medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) and natural flavoring. Bō's innovative vaping technology is described as the next generation of vape design. The Ignite x Bō Vape works with the disposable liquid CBD pods placed inside the vaporizer for a satisfying vaping experience. Lightweight and ergonomically designed, the pen features a smooth, ceramic coating and weighs just 22g.

Ignite and Bō partner on this line to bring together the strengths of both brands to innovate and transform the future of CBD consumption.

For more information on the line of products, visit IgniteCBD.co.

About Ignite International, Ltd.

Founded by Dan Bilzerian, based in Los Angeles, and spanning a wide variety of cannabis and CBD products, Ignite wants to change what users, and society, think about cannabis and CBD. The company delivers customers superior strains of cannabis and the purest CBD products possible. Ignite has built the world's first super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand, currently for sale in dispensaries across California with the company's CBD products sold nationally online. From packaging and branding, to what's inside, Ignite delivers at the highest caliber of levels never before seen in this new industry and builds on the foundation that trust and quality truly matter. For more information visit https://Ignite.co/ and https://IgniteCBD.co/.

About Bō Vaping

Bō Vaping was created for the intelligent individual who adheres to a smarter alternative to cigarette smoking. The closed pod system boasts discretion and simplicity. And now even consumers who don't crave the nicotine hit are joining the game. Bō utilizes refined nicotine salt technology to deliver a pleasing smoking experience and a technologically-advanced device. The brand represents the next generation of the electronic capsule cigarette, offering a range of accessories and more than eight liquids in Bō Pods.

