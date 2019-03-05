Ignite Launches Innovative CBD-Infused Toothpicks, Amplifying the Return of a Long-Standing Mouth Accessory Trend

With absorption up to 55 mg of CBD on each toothpick, the design and technology allows for a sublingual, ingestible delivery of the ingredients and flavors. Featuring a familiar form factor, Ignite's CBD-infused toothpicks are fast-acting and perfect for on-the-go consumption and expression of a certain 'edgy' attitude that is well suited for fans of Ignite.

"We are very excited to add CBD-infused toothpicks to Ignite's national offering," said Jim McCormick Ignite's President. "These toothpicks are an entirely new, highly effective way to consume CBD and add an element of 'swagger' to those who use them, which is perfect for our brand and its fans."

Using the toothpicks is as simple as it seems. Just suck on one end for five to six minutes, flip and repeat. When the flavor starts to fade, lightly chew to release the remaining ingredients. Effects can be felt almost instantly, as CBD is actively released into the gums and sublingual cavity, allowing for quick absorption into the bloodstream.

Ignite's CBD-infused toothpicks offer the full spectrum experience through both design and quality ingredients. The signature ingredient spilanthol, also known as jambu, adds to a tingling sensation and increases absorption through salivation.

Toothpicks, overall, are seeing a celebrity and influencer-led return to social media, press coverage and blogs and personalities as diverse as Cara Delevingne, Conor Mcgregor, Tom Hardy, Diddy and others have all been spotted on runways, ringside, and at high profile events with the long-standing mouth accessory.

Ignite's CBD-infused toothpicks come in five flavors: lemon lime, orange buzz, tropical mint, cinnamint, and caramel apple. All are sugar free, zero calorie, gluten free, and vegan friendly.

About Ignite International, Ltd.

Founded by Dan Bilzerian, based in Los Angeles, and spanning a wide variety of cannabis and CBD products, Ignite wants to change what users, and society, think about cannabis and CBD. Ignite has built the world's first super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand, currently for sale in dispensaries across California and Nevada with the company's CBD products sold nationally online. From packaging and branding, to what's inside, Ignite delivers at the highest level and builds on the foundation that trust and quality truly matter. For more information on Ignite's complete line of products, visit Ignite.co.

SOURCE Ignite International, Ltd.

Related Links

http://Ignite.co

