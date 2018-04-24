Ignite Mom's Creativity This Mother's Day With The Unexpected Gift Of Fire

Bernzomatic surveyed 1,200 moms aged 18-65 to learn more about what makes them feel the most empowered, and what types of creative projects they're interested in trying, to see if a torch could potentially help them. Turns out that it certainly can, as when asked about what makes them feel most empowered, 69 percent said mastering a new skill, 54 percent said completing home repairs by themselves and 49 percent said using tools to create, fix or build.

"There's nothing better than the sense of accomplishment from mastering or creating something for the first time," said Janna Stanford, director of customer engagement for Bernzomatic. "Give that feeling to mom this Mother's Day. She will learn that using a torch is truly exhilarating and opens the door to endless creative possibilities through the transformative power of fire. Whether discovering a new hobby or fixing something with her own hands, a torch is the gift that keeps on giving."

How to Utilize a Torch: Setting Creative Possibilities Ablaze

When it comes to creative projects moms want to try, home décor (54 percent), crafting (46 percent) and new kitchen techniques (45 percent) rose to the top of the list. And while two-thirds (69 percent) of moms said they feel empowered to try new hobbies in their day-to-day lives, 57 percent have never actually used a torch because they just "never really thought about it."

Unlike other tools that perform one sole function, with a torch, the opportunities to create are plentiful. Bernzomatic recommends these torch projects to spark ideas for you and mom:

Home Décor – To add a rustic, chic look to wooden home pieces, use a Bernzomatic TS3500 Multi-Use Torch to apply a patina effect. A few quick strokes with the torch along the wood grain will make new items look aged. The same torch can be used to remove paint by applying short strokes and then scraping away – perfect for rehabbing that old set of patio furniture.

– To add a rustic, chic look to wooden home pieces, use a Bernzomatic TS3500 Multi-Use Torch to apply a patina effect. A few quick strokes with the torch along the wood grain will make new items look aged. The same torch can be used to remove paint by applying short strokes and then scraping away – perfect for rehabbing that old set of patio furniture. Crafting – From jewelry making, such as soldering together pendants, shaping glass, and enamel work, to woodworking and engraving, moms can tackle endless craft projects with the small butane Bernzomatic ST2200 Detail Torch. The torch's small, precise flame is a crafter's best friend and can even be used for jewelry repair.

From jewelry making, such as soldering together pendants, shaping glass, and enamel work, to woodworking and engraving, moms can tackle endless craft projects with the small butane Bernzomatic ST2200 Detail Torch. The torch's small, precise flame is a crafter's best friend and can even be used for jewelry repair. Cooking – Nothing intensifies flavors like fire, and the Bernzomatic TS4000 High Heat Torch is a must-have kitchen tool for the foodie mom. The torch is perfect for adding a sear to steak or finishing off roasted vegetables. Also use the torch to brown merengue, as well as create dessert masterpieces like crème brulee and even torched cocktails.

– Nothing intensifies flavors like fire, and the Bernzomatic TS4000 High Heat Torch is a must-have kitchen tool for the foodie mom. The torch is perfect for adding a sear to steak or finishing off roasted vegetables. Also use the torch to brown merengue, as well as create dessert masterpieces like crème brulee and even torched cocktails. Home Repair – For moms ready to take on bigger repair projects around the house, the Bernzomatic TS4000 High Heat Torch is the go-to torch. Use it to fix leaky windows by loosening the caulk with a few quick strokes of flame to scrape away before resealing. The torch can also be used to loosen rusty bolts and solder copper pipe.

To give the gift of fire, you can find Bernzomatic torches at major hardware retailers nationwide. Find more inspiration and ideas at www.Bernzomatic.com.

Survey Methodology

This United States survey was conducted online by Bernzomatic from March 15 – 20, 2018 among 1,211 respondents of moms, aged 18-65, with one or more children.

About Bernzomatic

Bernzomatic, a Worthington Industries brand, has been the leader in the blowtorch category since 1876. With a passion for craftsmanship and creation, Bernzomatic believes in providing the right tools and inspiration to take on projects and redefine what you can achieve. Bernzomatic products set the standard in safety, durability and performance, and include handheld torches, fuel cylinders, butane lighters and project accessories that can be used on the job site, in the home and in the hands of those with a desire to create. Find your fire at www.Bernzomatic.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Maureen Murray

312-396-4390

Maureen.Murray@zenogroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ignite-moms-creativity-this-mothers-day-with-the-unexpected-gift-of-fire-300635076.html

SOURCE Bernzomatic

Related Links

http://www.Bernzomatic.com

