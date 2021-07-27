Ignite Venture Studio Announces Partnership with Nonagon to Expand the Boundaries of Healthcare Through At-Home Diagnostics

PRINCETON, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Venture Studio, a company focused on redefining the future of health and wellness, today announced a new partnership with Nonagon to transform the way virtual healthcare is delivered to consumers. The two companies will bring their collective resources, tools and expertise to provide physicians with more essential data, allowing for the most comprehensive virtual visits and giving millions of consumers access to healthcare from the comfort of their homes.

This partnership enhances Ignite Venture Studio's telehealth platform developments with Nonagon's N9 breakthrough diagnostic technology for conducting remote medical visits and examinations. Through this platform integration, consumers can conduct virtual medical examinations using a convenient device paired with their smartphone and an intuitive and user-friendly secured app to conduct up to nine clinically accurate physical exams wherever and whenever they want.

The N9 technology, with its CE Mark and FDA 510(k) clearance, includes an advanced digital stethoscope, otoscope, pulse oximeter and infrared thermometer. When paired with a smartphone camera's Bluetooth connectivity, the technology provides on-demand examination of the heart, lungs, abdomen, oxygen saturation, ears, mouth/throat, skin and body temperature remotely, which can then be shared with clinicians prior to or during a virtual care visit. This technology provides physicians with the information they need to accurately diagnose and treat primary and urgent care needs of consumers anywhere, anytime.

"Our vision is to make primary healthcare services and solutions easy and affordable for all American families," said Josh Ghaim, Ph.D., Ignite Venture Studio Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "The technology enables us to offer cost-effective, accurate and timely diagnosis and treatments to patients remotely and deliver an unparalleled health journey for consumers and their primary care physicians. Partners like Nonagon will allow us to continue to scale and expand, helping to change the delivery of healthcare."

"In the wake of the pandemic and the rise of virtual health, our Nonagon technology is an essential solution to many of the current challenges in the telehealth eco-system," explains Alon Natanson, CEO Nonagon. "We are committed to creating user friendly technology that provides accurate clinical data collection and seamless care. This partnership with Ignite Venture Studio will help to ensure that consumers receive the care they need, while physicians can raise the bar higher and be confident with the diagnostics."

About Ignite Venture Studio

Ignite Venture Studio builds and identifies companies that are disrupting the digital health and beauty sectors and develops these challenger brands to help them grow and thrive. Founded by seasoned CPG veterans, their unique studio infrastructure and brand-building approach positions these companies for continued success. Their team has a proven history of building some of the world's most iconic brands around the globe with an unsurpassed focus on consumer experience and category expansion in the health and beauty space. For more information, visit www.igniteventurestudio.com.

About Nonagon

Nonagon is a fast-growing medical company, with offices based in Israel (HQ) and the United States. Nonagon seeks to make digital medicine accessible to the community in the fields of family, chronic and pediatric, and is pursuing that by introducing new digital enhancements and creating new opportunities for better patient care. For more information, visit www.nonagon-care.com.

SOURCE Ignite Venture Studio

Related Links

https://igniteventurestudio.com/

