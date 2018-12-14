Ignite Your Holidays With Last Minute Gifting Deals On Award-Winning CBD Products

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite announced e-commerce holiday promotions on all CBD products to celebrate the spirit of the season. Starting today, Ignite is offering 20% off on all single CBD products available online as well as a package of three spearmint vape pens for $90 USD, applicable to purchases on ignitecbd.co. Whether shopping for a last-minute gift - or a personal pick-me-up to get through the holidays - Ignite makes it easier to get the high-quality CBD you want. Ignite's holiday promotions will be focused on the company's CBD line, which contains no THC, and initially sold out at launch after the CBD Spearmint Vape Pen won the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup "Best CBD Vape Pen."

"We are continually blown away by the support Ignite has received in the cannabis and CBD communities. As our loyal customers search for last minute holiday gifts, we wanted to help them out," said Shannon Bard, COO of Ignite International, Ltd. "We're hoping to provide ways to bring families, friends and communities peacefully and calmly together through Ignite."

With just a little more than two months since brand launch, Ignite has quickly become a major player in the cannabis industry, with new products being regularly released and SKUs repeatedly ending up sold out due to popularity. Founded by professional poker player, businessman and Instagram star Dan Bilzerian, Ignite is the first-ever high-end global cannabis brand and features premium quality THC and CBD products. Ignite offers a full line of over 40 SKUs, delivered in the form of concentrates, pre-rolls, oils and flower, which are available in over 100 dispensaries across California. Ignite's CBD line is available online at ignitecbd.co, as well as in California dispensaries, offering both CBD drops and vape pens in various flavors. All CBD products will be available at these adjusted prices throughout the promotional period or until sold out, so customers are urged to order now as orders must be placed by Tuesday, December 18th to receive by Monday, December 24th.

About Ignite International, Ltd.

Founded by Dan Bilzerian, based in Los Angeles, and spanning a wide variety of THC and CBD cannabis products, Ignite wants to change the perception of cannabis products and create the first global super-premium brand in the category. The company delivers superior strains of cannabis and the purest CBD products possible. Ignite is currently available for sale in Dispensaries across California, with the company's CBD products sold nearly nationally online. From packaging and branding, to what's inside, Ignite delivers at a level not seen in this new industry and believes that brand trust and consistent quality matters. For more information visit https://ignite.co/.

About Dan Bilzerian

After being honorably discharged from the Navy following a four-year service, Dan attended the University of Florida where he majored in both business and criminology. He then went on to became one of the world's most successful professional poker players, winning over $50 million in a single year. Despite not adhering to any social norms — and continuing to be unapologetically himself — Dan developed a flawless trustworthy reputation within the gambling community for always doing what he said he would do, a mindset that he's carried with him into numerous investment opportunities, business ventures, and personal pursuits — creating an empire. Now, he's focused on building the most trusted super-premium global brand in the cannabis industry.

